Upper right back pain?

A: Musculoskeletal pain is common during pregnancy. In the thrid trimester there is some actual spreading of the rib cage so the muscles of your chest can become sore and painful. A single area of pain usually means something more specific like a pulled muscle or a pinched nerve. Soaking in a warm tub, using a heating pad, and taking recommended amounts of Tylenol are appropriate until you get further evaluation by your obstetrician.

