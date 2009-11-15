Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is another essential pregnancy nutrient found mainly in animal foods. A diet low in B12 can contribute to anemia, so vegans' diets should include plant foods that contain B12, such as fortified breakfast cereals.

