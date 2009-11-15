B vitamins are essential during pregnancy. Here's how to ensure you're getting the nutrients you need.

There are eight B vitamins, and they're usually referred to as the B family. Folic acid is the B family's superstar because it helps prevent neural tube defects. But the other seven are critical too: They help the body properly use energy and nutrients, among other jobs. The best way to consume any nutrient is in food. Make sure the B family is well represented in your body.

Thiamin (B1): Found in some lean meats, including pork and liver, wheat germ, cereals, whole grains, enriched breads, tortillas, and dried beans.

Riboflavin (B2): Found in milk, yogurt, eggs, enriched breads, cereals, meats, and poultry.

Niacin: Found in turkey, fish, nuts, peas, dried beans (especially black-eyed peas).

Pantothenic Acid (B5): Found in salmon, chicken, yogurt, sweet potatoes, milk, corn, eggs, and kidney beans.

Pyridoxine (B6): Found in chicken pork, peanut butter, black beans, and soybeans.

Folic acid: Found in navy beans, wheat bran, whole grains, and leafy greens such as spinach, legumes, orange guide, asparagus, and broccoli.

Vitamin B12: Found in beef, salmon, eggs, and dairy products.

Biotin: Found in egg yolks, legumes, nuts, and peanuts.

Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.