30 Moms-to-Be Show Off Their Beautiful Bikini Bumps!
Flaunting Her Beautiful Bump
"My husband took this picture of me (@ 37 weeks) while we were on our one year anniversary trip in Bermuda. We were married here and had our wedding pics on this very beach." -- Michelle Jebeles Moody
Loving the Water
"9 months pregnant enjoying some beach time & the surf! In my pink & blue bikini waiting to see if it's a boy or girl!" -- Jennifer Gaff
Third Baby on the Way
"9 months pregnant with my third baby! The hands shaped as a heart is my 9 year old daughters. This was taken on the beaches of Oahu, Hawaii." -- Angie Michelle Hatch
Mom, Bump & Baby!
"7 months along with my son on Tybee Island. His big sister was 19-months-old at the time. This would be our last family vacation as a threesome. I'm so glad my husband took this photo. Not only is it a sweet memory, the only time I've ever been comfortable in a bikini was when I was VERY pregnant. :)" -- Nathalie Malkoff
Loving Her Bump
"We were in South Beach for Art Basel & I was 7 months pregnant. I felt so sexy, I loved my belly!!!" -- Andrea Pullen
Staying Active
"36 weeks pregnant with Baby #2 paddle boarding at Lanikai Beach in Hawaii. My center of gravity had shifted a bit with that belly :) but I still loved getting out on that board right up until my son was born!" -- Gina Federico Scheper
Just Keep Swimming
"In our pool at home. 30 weeks with our first boy!" -- Ashley Bridges
Sunset & A Bump!
"Baby in my belly, love in my heart and sunshine on my face! #happygirl #pregnant #maternityshoot #photography#babyonboard #AdalynGrace" -- Kylie Britton (@kybritton)
Enjoying the Sandy Beach
"8 months pregnant at Marina Del Rey, CA with my first born Joshuah Chief- Corporan Vargas born August 21, 2012. He will be three next month! We went on this journey together and the destination, his birth, was so glorious!" -- Monica Levette Clark-Broussard
Perfect Pool Relaxation
"A year ago, I was 35 weeks expecting my first baby, her name is Eleonor. Greetings from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico" -- Claudia Iniguez
Nothing Fishy About This
"39 Weeks & 2 days with my Son. I'm an avid fisherwoman ;) I went fishing throughout my entire pregnancy. It was the best! :)" -- Carmen Hernandez
Rocking Her Bump 100%
"At one point or another in our pregnancies, I'm sure all of us future mommies have our moments of insecurity. Bathing suit shopping is never fun when your boobs are a big as your head and you're carrying a basketball. Posting this to remind myself that there is such beauty in nurturing a life inside of you. I need to rock my bump proudly! #BabyCouture #26Weeks #Preggo #Baby #love #summer #latergram" -- Riley Couture
Beautiful Belly
"Maui, 7 months pregnant with our second child. My hubby took the pic. At the time, I was embarrassed that he took the photo of just my belly, but now I realize how beautiful a woman's body is, how beautiful my body was nurturing our children. This is one of my favorite photos..." -- Vilayphone O'Malley
Bikini Bump #Selfie
"I was 38 weeks pregnant with my son at the end of August and all of the public pools were closed already. It was too hot NOT to be in a pool, so I ran to the home-improvement store and picked up a kiddie pool and sat in that all afternoon!" -- Sasha Cecile
Embracing Her Bump
"34 weeks pregnant with a sweet baby boy due in September. Photo was taken at our lake house in the Poconos" -- Corie Elizabeth
Relaxing Poolside
"This was about 36 weeks, just before my little boy decided to join us two weeks early. I felt so calm and happy laying out on our deck in Minneapolis for the last time before all my time went to him!" -- Lisa Lovelace
This Bump Went Snorkeling!
"I was 6 months snorkeling on a beach off of Honduras. We were on vacation for our third anniversary. We actually booked the cruise not knowing we'd be expecting a little one!!" -- Cindee Depew
Paddling Around
"7 months pregnant with my second boy. We went stand up paddling in the Carlsbad Lagoon in San Diego. I got lots of worried looks from strangers, but I was comfortable on there and never fell off." -- Julia Greenfield
First-Time Mom
"37 weeks with my first. My friend was so sweet to take pictures of me and my bump in VA Beach, VA while my husband was deployed. Love this shot!" -- Mandy Cripps Prior
This Mama-to-Be Has Tricks!
"7 1/2 months. Kua Bay, Kona. I was 36 at the time too :) yee haw!!!" -- Michelle Proue
Perfect Bump Style
"Took this photo today on our babymoon in Tulum! Second baby, 17 weeks along and it's a boy!" -- Apollina Spoto
Two Bumps Are Better Than One
"My sister and I at our baby shower at 22 and 30 weeks pregnant. My gift to her was a babymoon to Jamaica with our husbands a week later. However, 6am day of the trip at the airport, she was told her passport was expired so trip canceled. Now it's 4 years later and I'm 10 weeks and she's 6 weeks pregnant. Planning on our babymoon working out this time but plus two toddlers in tow." -- Mi Vo
Bumpwatch
"Beach mama on patrol! Bump #17weeks"
Sandy Toes at Lake Michigan
"Lake Michigan, Traverse City, MI. 35 weeks" -- Nicole Elizabeth Martin
Big Sis Already Loving Her Baby Brother
"20 weeks pregnant; we were at Seagrove Beach, FL trying to enjoy a vacation planned months in advance. I had my ultrasound to find out what we were having two weeks before leaving and found out heartbreaking news; our son had a rare birth defect called bladder outlet obstruction, and prune belly syndrome. We underwent fetal surgery on Friday August 2, 2013 I was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and early Monday morning we left for the beach. Without fetal intervention we wouldn't have our son. I care about someone who is rare" -- Sherry Bruns Habbe
One Excited Dad-to-Be!
"Hot pregnant mama!! I love you @jaguiluz1" -- Jorge Ingles
Perfect Pool Day!
"With Twin Girls, at 7 months Pregnant... swimming at My Friends'!... They're turning 2 in 2 Weeks" -- Samantha Rauso Czaus
Caring for Mama's Belly
"Baby moon in Jamaica! 29 weeks and getting my belly exfoliated with beach sand." -- Jaime Wentzel
Smiley Selfie
"36 weeks pregnant and swimming in the privacy of my parent's pool. I decided I'd let it all out to even out my tan, instead of wearing my maternity tankini. I'm now due this week and can't wait to meet baby" -- Micaela Lewis
