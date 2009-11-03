Staying hydrated is especially important at the end of your pregnancy. Make sure you have a water bottle with you at all times.

No matter how swollen you feel, how often you have to urinate, or how full your stomach is, keep drinking water. Staying hydrated is vitally important at the end of pregnancy. You could go into labor at any time, and if you're fully hydrated when labor starts, you'll have far more energy and stamina than you will if you're dehydrated. Also if you're hydrated, you may be less likely to need intravenous fluids.

Drink water, milk, decaffeinated tea or coffee, fruit juice, seltzer, or sports drinks; suck on ice chips; or eat frozen fruit treats and water-drenched fruits such as watermelon and grapes -- whatever helps you get your 8 glasses of fluids a day.

Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.