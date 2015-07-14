Health Secrets for New Moms

Following a healthy diet is one of the best ways to keep your body armed against illness during pregnancy and postpartum, says American Baby advisor Tara Gidus, R.D., author of Pregnancy Cooking & Nutrition for Dummies. But some nutritious foods may stave off sick days better than others. Eating yogurt daily stimulates immune cells in healthy people, research from the University of Vienna, in Austria, finds. (Gidus recommends yogurt containing probiotics; look for "live" or "active" cultures on the label.) There's also strong evidence for the immune-boosting power of garlic and both green and black tea. (Limit your daily caffeine intake to 200 milligrams, or about 3 cups of tea, when you're pregnant.) Vitamin C-rich foods, such as peppers and strawberries, and good sources of zinc, like wheat germ and nuts, can also keep you feeling fine.