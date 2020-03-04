Pregnancy Health

What you eat, how often you exercise, and how much you sleep are pillars to enjoying a healthy pregnancy. Here you'll find tips and expert advice to guide you to a healthy pregnancy.

Protein in Urine During Pregnancy: What It Means and When to Worry
Some people experience high protein in urine during pregnancy. When it's accompanied by high blood pressure, it's likely a sign of preeclampsia. Here's what expectant parents need to know.
3 Pregnancy Pains You Didn't Know You Had to Prepare for and How to Handle Them
These pains can be intense, but chiropractor Brandie Nemchenko offers ways pregnant people can handle them.
I Got the COVID-19 Vaccine at 7 Months Pregnant and Here's What I Want You to Know
I'm as pro-vaccine as you can get, but even I had reservations about getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant. Here's why I ultimately chose to do it—and why I couldn't be happier I did.
Baby Aspirin and Pregnancy: Everything You Need to Know
Could a medicine cabinet staple be the ticket to a healthier pregnancy? Here's what parents-to-be need to know about the link between low-dose aspirin and pregnancy complications.
Your Questions About Pregnancy After Abortion, Answered by an OB-GYN
Does having an abortion curse future plans for a family? Will it affect chances of a healthy pregnancy? Here's everything you need to know about getting pregnant post-abortion.
Pete Buttigieg Shut Down the 'Late-Term Abortion' Debate Once and For All
Busy Philipps, Meredith Salenger, and more are reposting his statement. It's that good.
Yes, Pregnancy Can Be Life-Threatening—Here's What to Know About Medically Necessary Abortions
Senator Ted Cruz is receiving backlash for stating "pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness"—because some abortions are medically necessary. On top of that? The number of pregnant women who die each year in the U.S. proves pregnancy can be dangerous.
The CDC Is Launching a Maternal Health Campaign to Empower Pregnant Women and New Moms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just launched Hear Hera campaign to bring attention to the maternal mortality crisis and hear the concerns of pregnant and postpartum women.
Can You Take Elderberry While You’re Pregnant?
Pregnant People Can Have a False Positive HIV Test & Here's Why
Andrew Yang's Wife Evelyn Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Her Gynecologist While Pregnant
What Methadone Use During Pregnancy Means for Newborns

Self-Induced Abortions Are on the Rise But DIY Methods Are Still Never Safe

The more women choose to self-manage abortion, the more important it is to understand safe methods of ending a pregnancy on your own. Experts weigh in on this trend and give the facts on vitamin C abortion and herbal abortion.

The Abortion Procedure: Medical and Surgical Methods
Dysgeusia During Pregnancy: What to Do When Everything Tastes Bad
Can Hitting Your Pregnant Belly Hurt Your Baby?
5 Easy Exercise Moves For Preggos
Can Stress During Pregnancy Cause Autism?
How Does Endometriosis Affect Pregnancy and Fertility?
Prenatal Swimming Workout: 5 Pool Exercises for Pregnancy
Pregnancy Do’s and Don’ts: Health and Exercise
Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Antidepressant Use During Pregnancy
How to Protect Your Baby from Chemicals the Placental Barrier May Miss
6 Ways to Relieve Stress During Pregnancy
Loss of Balance and Pregnancy: What to Expect Every Trimester
5 Ways to Naturally Increase Progesterone for a Healthier Pregnancy
Cold Sores When Pregnant: Are They Dangerous?
7 Myths to Stop Believing About Pregnancy
Back and Pelvic Pain During and After Pregnancy
Why Pregnant Women Are So Tasty to Mosquitoes
How Your Pregnancy Weight Directly Affects Your Baby's Size
Surviving a Second Pregnancy That's Right After Your First
10 Secrets Not to Keep From Your OB/GYN When Pregnant
Flu in Pregnancy: What to Do If You Get Sick
The Pregnant Woman's Guide to Barbecues
Having a Girl? Your Immune System Might Take a Hit
Herpes and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
Pregnancy Advice: Old Wives Tales Vs. Science
