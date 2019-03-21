Tighten Your Postpartum Body: 5 Genius Strength-Training Exercises

We know, losing the baby weight can be overwhelming. How can you bust out scorpion push-ups when you're so sleep-deprived you can't even stay up for your favorite TV show?

The better (and safer) bet: easing back into working out with a beginner's routine. It gives you all the benefits of strength training (boosted mood, lower blood pressure, increased bone mass and—perhaps most importantly—firmed up softer spots) with zero learning curve. And don't worry, you won't sacrifice sculpting for simplicity.

What to Expect: Twice a week, do 1 set of 12 to 15 reps of each of the following five moves in order, resting 30 to 60 seconds between exercises. After 3 weeks, increase the weight and/or do 2 sets. Grab a stability ball or chair and a pair of 3-to-5- pound dumbbells, and get ready to get fit.