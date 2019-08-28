Real Photos of Postpartum Bodies Show Reality of Life After Birth

A few hours after giving birth to her first child, Joanna Griffiths was greeted by a bunch of relatives who were all eager to catch their first glimpse of baby Cole in the hospital. Amid the excitement, Griffiths was taken aback when one family member asked her how much weight she’d lost in the delivery process. Griffiths started doing the math—her son Cole was 9 1/2 lbs., the placenta probably weighed a couple, and she thought to subtract the blood and fluid.

“Then I stopped in complete disbelief that I actually allowed myself to go there,” recalls Griffiths, the founder of CEO of Knix, an intimate apparel line which recently launched a maternity collection featuring leakproof nursing bras and postpartum underwear.

Like many moms, her road to having her rainbow baby wasn’t easy. But instead of focusing on her blessing, Griffiths was reminded about the weight she’d put on during pregnancy. Scrolling through social media in the weeks that followed didn’t help either. There was information about meal delivery and weight loss apps, along with sweet and peaceful images related to breastfeeding. “In short, the complete opposite of the challenges that I was experiencing,” she says. “My early days of breastfeeding were filled with tears, pain, and were emotionally draining.”

Her experience inspired the Life After Birth Project, a photo exhibit showcasing the reality of what women go through postpartum. She partnered with Carriage House Birth (a birth doula support company) and Empowered Birth Project (an online platform educating and inspiring moms) to collect photos of real women in their postpartum journey. “My hope is that we can create a ripple effect that changes the conversation around women’s bodies and the postpartum experience,” says Griffiths. “I want people to know that they aren’t alone, that they are seen, and they are heard.”