My Postpartum Body

The time after you deliver your baby is often referred to as postpartum. Your body doesn't stop changing after Baby arrives. Get the scoop on what to expect postpartum, including getting your period back, hair loss, weight loss (or gain!), constipation, and more.

Most Recent

I Tried a Platelet-Rich Plasma Facial for My Postpartum Skin Issues—This Is What Happened
Postpartum changes can be drastic, but parents are often wary to discuss cosmetic procedures for fear of judgment. A PRP facial can be a less-invasive rejuvenation technique. Here's what it did for me.
Reddit Thread Details the Most Surprising Things That Happen Postpartum and They're So Relatable
Serious fourth trimester realness, right this way.
8 Things to Know About Postpartum Periods
If your cycle seems unpredictable, don't panic. Hormones and age can cause changes and fluctuations, whether you've just given birth or you had your kids years ago. Here's a guide to parenthood periods, from post-birth to perimenopause.
Mom Who Blamed Dog After Pooping On the Floor Brings Attention to Postpartum Constipation
A new mom blamed the family pooch after her poop fell on the floor. Her Reddit story inspired other parents to share their own experiences with similar postpartum issues.
Mom Explains Why You Might Want to Think Twice About Getting Your Belly Pierced Before Pregnancy
Mom Melinda Strauss is offering a few words of wisdom about the body piercing after her "terrifying" experience.
Amy Schumer’s Answer to What Her Post-Baby Sex Life Is Like Will Make You LOL
Amy's always keeping it real.
Advertisement

More My Postpartum Body

Brie Bella Shows Off Her 'Treasure Marks' After Having 2 Children
Brie Bella shares son Buddy Dessert, 7 months, and daughter Birdie, 3, with her husband Daniel Bryan.
Reddit Dad Nicknames Mom 'Miss Piggy' to Motivate Her to Lose Baby Weight and We Are Raging For Her
This dad took to calling his wife "Miss Piggy" to "help" her lose baby weight—and even got the kids in on it by having them oink at her. Could there be a more perfect example of what's wrong with how we treat moms after birth?!
4 Moms on the Postpartum 'Flaws' That They Actually Love
Amy Schumer Shows Off 'Cute' C-Section Scar from Birth of Son Gene in Nude Mirror Selfie
Should You Pump Colostrum?
I Tried Virtual Postpartum Care—Here's What It Was Really Like

FridaMom Shares Photos of Unedited Postpartum Breasts to Show What Boobs Actually Look Like After Childbirth

“Perfection and photoshop are fantasies."

All My Postpartum Body

A Mom's Guide to Plastic Surgery
Postpartum Belly Wraps Promise a Lot—Here's What They Really Can Do for Your Body
The Deal with Postpartum Night Sweats
Why Stretch Mark Removal Surgery Really Isn't a Thing
Postpartum Timeline: What You'll Be Able to Do When After Giving Birth
I Suffered From Severe Postpartum Constipation, a Life-Threatening Yet Common Condition That No One Talks About
Why I Got Breast Implants After Having My Baby
Real Photos of Postpartum Bodies Show Reality of Life After Birth
Drew Barrymore Shares How She Found Her Body Confidence After Two Babies
Amy Schumer Is 'Loving' Her 'Warm,' 'Soft' Body After Baby: 'Grateful to Be Feeling So Strong'
Hair Loss After Baby: 5 Tips for Regrowing Your Locks
Chrissy Teigen Is Coming to Terms with Her Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain, and Her POV Is So Relatable
The Best Postpartum Yoga Routine
Tighten Your Postpartum Body: 5 Genius Strength-Training Exercises
12 Seriously Easy Freezer Meal Recipes
Breasts, Sex and Pregnancy: A Guide to Your New Mom Boobs
5 Postpartum Pilates Moves You Can Do At Home
One Mom's Photo of Postpartum Reality: 'I Couldn't Believe it Was Me'
Getting Into Shape After Baby—Or Not
We Are Living for This Campaign Featuring Real Postpartum Bodies
Let's Stop Telling Moms They Need a 'Mommy Makeover'
7 Products That Make Postpartum Recovery Easier
This Mom Shed Her Post-Baby Weight by Working Out Only 20 Minutes a Day
How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Fit While Pregnant
Brooklyn Decker Stands Up to Her Body Shamer: 'Children Sucked the Life Out of My Body'
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com