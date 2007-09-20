Pregnancy Pampering: What's Safe, What's Not

So you weren't born with those sun-kissed highlights? Pregnancy doesn't have to out your little secret. "There are a lot of chemicals used in hair dye, but no well-designed studies have found any direct link to birth defects or childhood cancers," says Richard Beigi, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of Pittsburg Medical Center. "While you don't want to be exposed constantly, dyeing your hair once or twice is unlikely to be a major problem." To be on the safe side, wait until the second or third trimester, when most of baby's major organs have finished developing, or opt for highlights over single-process color. Since highlights aren't applied directly to the scalp, the chemicals are significantly less likely to enter your bloodstream.

Bottom line: Safe to schedule, but wait until trimesters two and three.