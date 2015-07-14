What's Safe to Eat When You're Pregnant — And What's Not

Don't "eat for two" As many as half of women gain too much weight during pregnancy. The upshot: an increased risk for preclampsia, gestational diabetes, and delivery of either a preterm or a too-large baby.

Get adequate iron During pregnancy, your iron needs nearly double, to about 30 milligrams per day, to support your 50 percent increase in blood volume and promote fetal iron storage. Iron transports oxygen, and your baby benefits from a healthy supply. To boost absorption, combine iron-rich foods with vitamin C; for example, load your chicken burrito with salsa.

Ban Bacteria Keep your fridge below 40° F, and dump leftover food that's been sitting out for more than two hours.

Trash junk food If you constantly indulge in fries and shakes now, your child might clamor for Dairy Queen in the future, animal research suggests. "Somehow a salty, sugary, high-fat, low nutrient diet seems to program a baby's taste preference," says Elizabeth Somer, M.A., R.D., author of Nutrition for a Healthy Pregnancy (Holt Paperbacks).

Bone up on calcium Aim to get at least 1,000 milligrams a day; your baby needs it for tooth and bone development in the second and third trimesters. Plus, if you don't get enough calcium in your diet the fetus will leach it from your bones, which may increase your osteoporosis risk later in life.

Focus on fiber A diet high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains helps prevent constipation and hemorrhoids and keeps you feeling full so you are less likely to overeat. High-fiber foods also are packed with vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals essential to your baby's development. Aim to get at least 25 milligrams to 35 milligrams of fiber a day, about twice what most Americans consume.