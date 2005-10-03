Low Blood Sugar During Pregnancy
Question
I am 28 weeks pregnant. For the past couple weeks I have been experiencing dizziness right around lunchtime. In fact, recently I was so dizzy a few times that my hands were shaking. A concerned coworker said it must be low blood sugar. Is this the case, and if so, what can I do to combat it?
Answer
This is one of the most common complaints I receive from patients. Pregnancy affects the way sugar is processed in our bodies, and low blood sugar is something that happens to many women. The symptoms include light-headedness and shaking in the extremities.
I recommend frequent, light meals. You may benefit from a midmorning and midafternoon snack. Be sure to eat a variety of foods, including plenty of vegetables and fruit.
