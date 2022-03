Don't pass up snacks! Experts say pregnant women should absolutely plan to snack throughout the day. Find out why it is important and how to make snacking work for you.

You may think of snacks as a nutritional no-no, but dietitians actually encourage pregnant women to eat three snacks along with their three meals each day. Eating six mini-meals instead of three large meals helps prevent heartburn and keeps blood sugar levels stable.

Snacking doesn't mean heading to the candy machine for a chocolate bar. Your three snacks a day--between breakfast and lunch, between lunch and dinner, and before bedtime (if it doesn't cause indigestion)--are three more opportunities for you to eat foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, and other nutrients. Here are some nutritious, delicious snacks that you can enjoy:

Yogurt with granola and fresh fruit

A frozen 100-percent-juice bar

Low-fat cheese and whole wheat crackers

Carrot sticks with low-fat ranch dressing for dipping

Red, green, and yellow bell peppers with salsa for dipping

Whole wheat bagel with 100-percent-fruit spread

Apple slices with peanut butter

Whole wheat waffle topped with fresh strawberries

Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.