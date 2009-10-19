You may think of snacks as a nutritional no-no, but dietitians actually encourage pregnant women to eat three snacks along with their three meals each day. Eating six mini-meals instead of three large meals helps prevent heartburn and keeps blood sugar levels stable.

Snacking doesn't mean heading to the candy machine for a chocolate bar. Your three snacks a day--between breakfast and lunch, between lunch and dinner, and before bedtime (if it doesn't cause indigestion)--are three more opportunities for you to eat foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, and other nutrients. Here are some nutritious, delicious snacks that you can enjoy:

Yogurt with granola and fresh fruit

A frozen 100-percent-juice bar

Low-fat cheese and whole wheat crackers

Carrot sticks with low-fat ranch dressing for dipping

Red, green, and yellow bell peppers with salsa for dipping

Whole wheat bagel with 100-percent-fruit spread

Apple slices with peanut butter

Whole wheat waffle topped with fresh strawberries

Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.