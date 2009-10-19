It's Good to Snack
You may think of snacks as a nutritional no-no, but dietitians actually encourage pregnant women to eat three snacks along with their three meals each day. Eating six mini-meals instead of three large meals helps prevent heartburn and keeps blood sugar levels stable.
Snacking doesn't mean heading to the candy machine for a chocolate bar. Your three snacks a day--between breakfast and lunch, between lunch and dinner, and before bedtime (if it doesn't cause indigestion)--are three more opportunities for you to eat foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, and other nutrients. Here are some nutritious, delicious snacks that you can enjoy:
- Yogurt with granola and fresh fruit
- A frozen 100-percent-juice bar
- Low-fat cheese and whole wheat crackers
- Carrot sticks with low-fat ranch dressing for dipping
- Red, green, and yellow bell peppers with salsa for dipping
- Whole wheat bagel with 100-percent-fruit spread
- Apple slices with peanut butter
- Whole wheat waffle topped with fresh strawberries
Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.
