Food Guide for Pregnant Women

The good news is not all seafood is off-limits as long as it's bought and prepared properly. The FDA recommendation for pregnant women is 12 ounces of cooked seafood per week, which includes varieties of smaller ocean or farm-raised fish, shellfish, or canned fish. Look for fresh seafood that is stored in the refrigerator or on ice (40 degrees F) and be sure it's cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F. If you don't have a food thermometer, you can tell if the fish is done with a few simple tricks:

Cook fish until it flakes with a fork and is milky white (opaque).

Shrimp, lobster, and scallops should also become opaque when done and scallops should be firm.

Clams, mussels, and oysters are done when their shells open. Discard those that do not open when cooked.

The Mayo Clinic gives the thumbs-up on the following seafood, which are healthy choices for protein and omega-3 fats: catfish, cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp, and canned light tuna (limit albacore tuna and tuna steak to a maximum of 6 ounces or 170 grams per week).

If you have additional questions about your seafood intake, talk to your doctor or health care provider about what's right for you.