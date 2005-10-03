Checklist: Nutrient-Boost Your Diet
For more fruit and veggies:
___Slice fresh fruit on top of your morning cereal, toast, waffles or pancakes.
___ Add grated carrots, baby spinach, bean sprouts or avocado slices to sandwiches and wraps.
___ Spruce up a basic cheese pizza with vitamin-packed veggies, like red peppers and broccoli.
For a protein boost:
___ Toss sunflower seeds, chickpeas, beans, tuna or nuts into salads.
___ Bring a few hard-boiled egg whites to work for a low-cal, high-protein snack.
For extra calcium:
___ Sneak skim milk into foods that you'd usually prepare with water, such as instant oatmeal, hot chocolate and some canned soups.
___ Switch up the proportions in your morning cuppa joe: Make it more latte and less coffee.
For healthier carbs:
___ Replace some or all of the regular flour in the breads, cookies and cakes you bake with the whole-wheat kind.
___ Pour a bowl of whole-grain cereal with skim milk to fend off cravings for cookies and chips -- the crunchy texture is surprisingly almost as satisfying.
