Pregnancy Nutrition

What you eat is an important part of pregnancy since you're eating for two! Learn what to eat, and find out how a healthy diet can help ensure a healthy baby and less postpartum weight to lose later.

Vegan Pregnancy Nutrition: 5 Food Groups to Work Into Your Diet
Reed Mangels, dietitian and author of Your Complete Vegan Pregnancy, shares easy tips to have a healthy vegan pregnancy. 
13 Refreshing Summer Mocktails
No alcohol for you this summer? No problem. We've gathered a collection of our favorite mocktails to get you through the summer heat. Keep clicking for refreshing recipes.
4 Healthy Salads Packed with Prenatal Nutrients
Full of wholesome fruits and vegetables, these salads contain vital nutrients your pregnant body needs, including calcium, folate, iron and protein.
The Best Pregnancy Workout Snacks
These pre- and post-workout snack ideas are perfect for your next exercise session with baby.
Why Kale Is So Good For You During Pregnancy
This dark leafy green is loaded with key nutrients for pregnancy. Here's why you should load up on this veggie—and delicious ways to serve it.
Oatmeal Breakfast Ideas When You're Eating for Two
Oatmeal is a great way to give your breakfast a healthy upgrade when you're expecting. Here's why, plus 12 yummy things to put in your bowl of oats to make it even better.
Can Eating Too Much Fat in Pregnancy Harm Your Baby?
You may want to put down those chips: One study found a distinct link between a pregnant woman's fat and caloric intake and the future health of her baby.
7 Detox Food Swaps to Make During Pregnancy
Read up on ways to protect your baby and yourself from harmful, over-processed foods and make your prenatal diet as safe and natural as possible.
B12 Benefits While Pregnant
10 Best Pregnancy Food Combos to Boost Your Prenatal Diet
Can Pregnant Women Eat Seafood? Here's What Fish Is Safe During Pregnancy and How Much to Eat
How Your Pregnancy Diet Can Predict Baby's Birth Weight

Is Soy Safe During Pregnancy?

It's a low-fat source of protein, but some experts warn that too much could harm your health and your developing baby.

Fish Oil During Pregnancy
Sugary Drinks During Pregnancy May Increase Baby's Risk for Asthma
Hormone-Balancing Treats Give You a Reason to Indulge Period and Pregnancy Cravings
New Study Reveals Folic Acid Isn't the Only Vitamin That May Cut Birth Defects
Food Aversions in Pregnancy: Why Your Favorite Foods Are Now Gross
7 Foods to Keep You Hydrated During Your Summer Pregnancy
14 Ways to Ease That Morning Sickness Quease
Study Looks at Potential Link Between a Vegan Diet and Preterm Birth
Why Are People Mad That Pregnant Pink Is Drinking Coffee?
Ciara Talks Morning Sickness, Craving Lemons & Eating All the Food
Nestlé Recalls Drumstick Ice Cream Cones Over Listeria Fears
Could Eating More Fruit While Pregnant Make Your Kid Smarter?
Artificially Sweetened Drinks Are Just as Bad as Sugary Ones While Preggers
Iron and Pregnancy: Why You Need It, How Much, and How to Get It
How Fast Your Child Ages May Be Determined During Pregnancy
Just When You Thought Eating Fish During Pregnancy Was a Good Thing...
You Won't Believe These Super Weird Pregnancy Cravings!
Good News, Pregnant Mamas: Chocolate Is Good for Baby!
Wait, Now Tuna Is a Good Thing During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 13: Who Says We Can't Eat for Two?
We Finally Know Why Eating Fish During Pregnancy Improves Baby's Brains
What? Folic Acid Supplements Linked to Health Risks for Mom and Baby
New Pregnancy Cravings Cookbook Features the Most Bizarre Things Women Eat While Expecting
Quick and Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Pregnancy
Best Chain Restaurant Meals for Pregnant Women
