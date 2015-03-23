The 15 Best Foods for Morning Sickness and Nausea

There's no question morning sickness stinks, but scientists aren't entirely sure why it happens. It seems that pregnancy trips the part of the brain that controls vomiting, which leads to nausea. The quease may also be linked to increases in some hormones (such as estrogen) and your heightened sense of smell—Mother Nature's way of protecting your baby. "Your body uses odors to assess safety," explains Miriam Erick, M.S., R.D.N., author of Managing Morning Sickness. "Sensing rotten food saves you from eating something bad." But that sensitive nose can make perfectly safe meals a no-go as well. Here, we rounded up the best foods to eat when nauseous or throwing up in pregnancy.