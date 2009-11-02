A morning sickness-like nausea and vomiting sometimes make an appearance during the 3rd trimester. Nausea can result when the uterus compresses the stomach or when the normal contractions of the stomach slow down. Eating a few crackers or limiting yourself to tiny portions at each meal usually helps. If it doesn't, you may have a stomach bug, which will make you feel crummy but won't hurt the baby.

Several rare liver problems cause nausea, vomiting, and a kind of general, overall ill feeling. If your nausea is constant and nothing you do offers relief, talk with your doctor. Liver problems are rare, but they're serious, so it is wise to investigate whether your nausea is related to a liver condition.

Originally published in You & Your Baby: Pregnancy.