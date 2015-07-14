Managing Morning Sickness at Work
Sick Day
I called in sick a lot.
--Helena RayLos Angeles
Snacks That Fight Morning Sickness
Cheers!
Cherry limeades from Sonic, and Sea-Bands
--Cori LewellenJefferson City, Missouri
Air Out
It helped if I got up periodically to walk around or go outside for fresh air.
--Anastasia HavizaFishers, Indiana
Milk It
It sounds weird, but a large glass of Hershey's chocolate milk helped me.
--Mimi Blakley FisherAddison, Illinois
Sleep It Off
I had a coworker poke me when I started falling asleep, because I was taking Phenergan.
--Molly LynskeyColumbus, Ohio
Carb Load
I kept crackers stashed everywhere. And ginger ale. Don't forget the ginger ale!
--Christy Cox MaytonBlackstone, Virginia
Mint Condition
Peppermints. My mom said she swore by them and so do I!
--Tracie JonesHouston
Sour Note
A very wise friend suggested Sour Patch Kids to me.
--Beth ChathamGlens Falls, NY
Take Your Meds
I took Zofran and Phenergan and stayed home for four months.
--Stephanie Porter CutlipAppomattox, Virginia
Be Prepared
I had two trash cans.
--Grace Parker Jacksonville, Florida
Stay Cool
I kept a mini fan in my desk.
--Jessica RobinsonLa Vergne, Tennessee
Tea Time
Mint tea worked for me.
--Mindy LopkinMiddletown, Connecticut
Add Heat
Cinnamon candy and understanding coworkers
--Kim Welch PayneCorryton, Tennessee
Water Works
I would drink a big cup of water and go back to work.
--Sarah Duff HanselCedar Rapids, Iowa
Bag It
Carry a gallon-size Ziploc bag with you at all times!
--Jessica LipiecMilford, Michigan
Pucker Up
I'd sniff lemons all day.
--Shelly RosadoBoston
The Munchies
I carried around a box of Frosted Mini-Wheats to ensure that I had something in my stomach at all times.
--Becky Kretzer WardBainbridge, Ohio
Chew on This
Spearmint gum
--Christy Cox MaytonBlackstone, Virginia
Soup's On!
The diner across the street from my office served awesome chicken noodle soup. It settled my stomach right away.
--Carol YeattsOcean View, Virginia
Keep It Fresh
I ate fresh, cold fruit.
--Jonnielle StagenChicago
Scent It
I was super-sensitive to smells so I had to switch soaps and stop wearing perfume.
--Jillian Eva TackettKansas City, Missouri
Go Nuts
I nibbled on almonds throughout the day.
--Lauralee OlsonBrigham City, Utah
That's Bananas
I'd eat a banana in the morning and chew gum throughout the day.
--Christina ClaytonMaryville, Tennessee
Roll Out of Bed
It helped if I ate something before getting out of bed, so I kept dinner rolls on my nightstand.
--Corrinne LewellenJefferson City, Missouri
Viva Vitamins
I found out that my vitamins were making me sick, so I started taking them before bed and -- poof! -- the morning sickness was gone.
--Sonia Zombro StrongMurray, Utah
