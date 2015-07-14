Managing Morning Sickness at Work

By TushBaby Carrier July 14, 2015
Nausea is a classic pregnancy symptom, and working while you're queasy is never easy. Here, real moms share tips to help you deal.
Start Slideshow

1 of 26

Sick Day

I called in sick a lot.

--Helena RayLos Angeles

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Snacks That Fight Morning Sickness

3 of 26

Cheers!

Credit: Blaine Moats

Cherry limeades from Sonic, and Sea-Bands

--Cori LewellenJefferson City, Missouri

Advertisement

4 of 26

Air Out

It helped if I got up periodically to walk around or go outside for fresh air.

--Anastasia HavizaFishers, Indiana

5 of 26

Milk It

It sounds weird, but a large glass of Hershey's chocolate milk helped me.

--Mimi Blakley FisherAddison, Illinois

6 of 26

Sleep It Off

Credit: cultura Photography/ Veer

I had a coworker poke me when I started falling asleep, because I was taking Phenergan.

--Molly LynskeyColumbus, Ohio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Carb Load

Credit: Bryan McCay

I kept crackers stashed everywhere. And ginger ale. Don't forget the ginger ale!

--Christy Cox MaytonBlackstone, Virginia

8 of 26

Mint Condition

Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Peppermints. My mom said she swore by them and so do I!

--Tracie JonesHouston

9 of 26

Sour Note

Credit: Peter Ardito

A very wise friend suggested Sour Patch Kids to me.

--Beth ChathamGlens Falls, NY

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Take Your Meds

Credit: Melissa Punch

I took Zofran and Phenergan and stayed home for four months.

--Stephanie Porter CutlipAppomattox, Virginia

11 of 26

Be Prepared

Credit: Bryan McCay

I had two trash cans.

--Grace Parker Jacksonville, Florida

12 of 26

Stay Cool

Credit: Jay Wilde

I kept a mini fan in my desk.

--Jessica RobinsonLa Vergne, Tennessee

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Tea Time

Credit: Bryan McCay

Mint tea worked for me.

--Mindy LopkinMiddletown, Connecticut

14 of 26

Add Heat

Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Cinnamon candy and understanding coworkers

--Kim Welch PayneCorryton, Tennessee

15 of 26

Water Works

Credit: Scott Little

I would drink a big cup of water and go back to work.

--Sarah Duff HanselCedar Rapids, Iowa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Bag It

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Carry a gallon-size Ziploc bag with you at all times!

--Jessica LipiecMilford, Michigan

17 of 26

Pucker Up

Credit: Jay Wilde

I'd sniff lemons all day.

--Shelly RosadoBoston

18 of 26

The Munchies

Credit: Blaine Moats

I carried around a box of Frosted Mini-Wheats to ensure that I had something in my stomach at all times.

--Becky Kretzer WardBainbridge, Ohio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Chew on This

Credit: Blaine Moats

Spearmint gum

--Christy Cox MaytonBlackstone, Virginia

20 of 26

Soup's On!

Credit: Scott Little

The diner across the street from my office served awesome chicken noodle soup. It settled my stomach right away.

--Carol YeattsOcean View, Virginia

21 of 26

Keep It Fresh

Credit: Scott Little

I ate fresh, cold fruit.

--Jonnielle StagenChicago

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

Scent It

Credit: Levi Brown

I was super-sensitive to smells so I had to switch soaps and stop wearing perfume.

--Jillian Eva TackettKansas City, Missouri

23 of 26

Go Nuts

Credit: Peter Tak

I nibbled on almonds throughout the day.

--Lauralee OlsonBrigham City, Utah

24 of 26

That's Bananas

Credit: Bryan McCay

I'd eat a banana in the morning and chew gum throughout the day.

--Christina ClaytonMaryville, Tennessee

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Roll Out of Bed

Credit: Jason Donnelly

It helped if I ate something before getting out of bed, so I kept dinner rolls on my nightstand.

--Corrinne LewellenJefferson City, Missouri

26 of 26

Viva Vitamins

Credit: Peter Ardito

I found out that my vitamins were making me sick, so I started taking them before bed and -- poof! -- the morning sickness was gone.

--Sonia Zombro StrongMurray, Utah

Copyright &copy 2012 Meredith Corporation.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next