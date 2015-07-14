15 Tips for Dealing With Morning Sickness

Pregnancy is an amazing ride, but the morning sickness that often accompanies it isn't so great. According to Marjorie Greenfield, M.D., an OB-GYN and author of The Working Woman's Pregnancy Book, approximately 70 percent of women experience nausea early in pregnancy and about 50 percent experience vomiting. "It's very, very common, but it's also incredibly varied," Dr. Greenfield says. "Lots of people are sick all day, some are sick mostly in the evening, and others are sick if they haven't gotten enough sleep."

So when do you get morning sickness? Pregnancy nausea can start as early as six weeks and tends to peak around the eighth and ninth weeks, according to Dr. Greenfield.

If you're tired of feeling queasy, check out these 15 tips for how to stop morning sickness. (And take heart: Many women find pregnancy nausea tapers off or disappear altogether after 12 to 14 weeks!)