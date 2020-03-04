Morning Sickness

Feeling sick and nauseous are classic early-pregnancy symptoms. To quell your queasies, we've got tips for best-bet snacks and info on how to control morning sickness, manage your weight, and avoid the triggers that make you feel the worst.

I Lost So Much Weight During Pregnancy Due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum
During both my pregnancies, I suffered from HG—the same condition Kate Middelton and Amy Schumer had. It caused some of the most traumatizing moments of my life.
Ginger Capsules to the Rescue for Morning Sickness
Ginger supplements help relieve nausea and vomiting during pregnancy without any adverse effects on you or your baby.
Nausea Medicine and Morning Sickness: What's Safe During Pregnancy?
Is it safe to take medicine like promethazine while pregnant? Experts weigh in on the pros and cons of treating morning sickness with prescription drugs. 
Morning Sickness May Be Good for You and Baby
New research might make you feel better about suffering from morning sickness. Not nauseous? Not to worry—you don't need to have morning sickness to have a healthy pregnancy.
Science Confirms What We’ve Always Known: Morning Sickness Is a Good Sign
Are you struggling with morning sickness? If so, take comfort in this: It can actually be a sign of a healthy pregnancy.
How Prenatal Mindfulness Can Help With Anxiety & Morning Sickness During Pregnancy
Three women share how mindfulness meditation helped them cope with the physical and emotional challenges that pregnancy brings.
Bump This Way! 'Papa' Steven Tyler Cradles Pregnant Kate Hudson's Belly in Sweet New Snap
Steven Tyler doesn’t want to miss a thing about Kate Hudson‘s pregnancy.
What Helps Morning Sickness? Your Questions, Answered
If you're experiencing pregnancy nausea, you likely want some relief. Want to know what helps morning sickness? Here, we answer all your questions to help you get through it.  
Hyperemesis Gravidarum Made My First Pregnancy Horrible, But I Risked It Again for Another Baby
7 Things You Didn't Know About Hyperemesis Gravidarum
14 Ways to Ease That Morning Sickness Quease
Need a Laugh? Check Out Jimmy Kimmel's 2-Year-Old Impersonating Her Pregnant Mom

Ciara Talks Morning Sickness, Craving Lemons & Eating All the Food

"I eat all the food I want to at any time," the pregnant star confessed.

Managing Morning Sickness at Work
15 Tips for Dealing With Morning Sickness
Pregnancy Symptoms & Complaints: Morning Sickness & Nausea
Morning Sickness Strategies
Truth About Herbal Remedies
The 15 Best Foods for Morning Sickness and Nausea
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her "Horrible" Pregnancy
Morning Sickness: Causes and Coping
Royal Twins on Board: Is This the Strongest Evidence Yet?
Royal Baby News: Kate Middleton Is Pregnant!
5 Things We've Learned About Jill Duggar Dillard's Pregnancy
Here's Why JWoww Isn't Having Another Baby Any Time Soon
Why No Morning Sickness Isn't Cause for Concern When You're Expecting
Cute Baby Alert: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Boys!
"I Didn't Know I was Pregnant—Till Labor!"
Pregnant Women: Emma Watson REALLY Respects You!
Morning Sickness Remedies That Really Work
Morning Sickness During Pregnancy
When Does Morning Sickness Start and End?
Boy or Girl for Kelly Clarkson? Big Gender Reveal!
What if Your Pregnancy was All in Your Head?
How Tia Mowry-Hardict Conquered Infertility (and Other Pregnancy Advice)
The Pregnancy Superfood You Need To Try NOW
Is Your Pregnancy "Pretty Gross?"
Are Antihistamines Safe During Pregnancy? Maybe Not
