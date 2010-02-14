Essentials for Safe Pregnancy Travel
Doctor-Approved Meds
What if the hotel gift shop only has Motrin and you need Tylenol? Pack a mini medicine cabinet (don't forget heartburn-relieving antacids) for all those what-if scenarios.
Prenatal Vitamins
Bring enough for the whole trip, but don't just toss six tablets in a plastic baggie (they could get crushed in transit). Plan to use a pillbox instead.
For-the-Road Snacks
Tote a stash of whole-grain crackers, power bars, nuts, and dried fruit. They're much better for your baby than greasy airport fare.
Bottled Water
Having it handy will remind you to keep guzzling. And staying hydrated on a long flight or car ride will prevent swelling and help your complexion maintain that gorgeous pregnant glow.
Ballet Flats (or Comfy Slip-Ons)
It's hard enough to deal with airport security normally, but it can get down right treacherous when you add shedding (and putting back on!) your shoes. Besides, comfort is key (not to mention, heels can be a real tripping hazard while traveling).
Important Medical Information
Be sure to pack just-in-case medicine information. Ask your doctor if she can help you find the name and phone number of an OB in the area to which you'll be traveling (as well as the local hospital). Also pack an info sheet outlining your health stats: blood type, allergies, doctor contact info, etc. In fact, your doctor may want you to carry a copy of your complete medical records -- don't hesitate to ask for her advice.
Sunscreen
Bring more than you'd usually pack, and apply it religiously. It's so important to stay protected while pregnant, since too much sun can make any skin discoloration deepen, and it's not good for stretch marks either. (And remember, you don't just need sunscreen in warmer climates -- you can still get sunburned when the mercury dives.)
Pantyhose
No one's saying they're comfy or fun to wear, but a good pair can boost your circulation while you're sitting still for a long time.
Your Camera
Probably obvious, but traveling is a great way to add neat snapshots to pregnancy albums and to show your baby all the interesting places she's already been.
Pashmina or Shawl
A cozy and chic wrap is the perfect layering garment for too-cool flights or chilly nights out (and it doubles as a blanket too.)
Favorite Getaway Gear
Maternity versions of all your favorites: tankinis, sundresses, shorts, and tank tops for warm weather retreats; or versatile sweaters, maternity jeans, and night-out dresses for cooler get-aways.
For More Information
Be sure to check out these fun and safe ideas for great pregnancy travel:
