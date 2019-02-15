Store-bought cleaning products can be loaded with chemicals, many of which can be unsafe for pregnant women. Cleaning product formulas are not often government regulated, so there's sometimes no telling what ingredients are in certain products. But stocking your cupboards with conventional cleaning products isn't the only way to keep your home clean and disinfected (important with a baby on the way).

Instead, you can make inexpensive and effective homemade cleaning products that are pregnancy-safe, and overall much better for you and your family. Here are some recipes to try for healthier and safer housekeeping.

