Is It Safe?

Most expectant moms know that there are medications and foods that should be avoided. Here you'll learn about what's safe to eat and do during pregnancy and what's not.

Is Turmeric Safe During Pregnancy?
This yellow spice has a host of benefits, but high doses could harm a fetus. Learn more about the safety of ingesting turmeric during pregnancy.
What's Safe During Pregnancy? A Guide by Trimester
Safety guidelines you need to know for every stage of pregnancy.
Tips for Easing Aches and Pains During Pregnancy
It's normal to have aches and pains during pregnancy—you're growing a baby after all—but when it comes to treatment, not all is safe. Get the verdict on essential oils for pain and heating pads during pregnancy.
Radiation Exposure and X-Rays During Pregnancy
Here's what you need to know to protect your baby from the unseen dangers of X-rays, cellphones and other high-tech gadgets.
9 Homemade Cleaners You Can Use While You're Pregnant
Worried about cleaning while pregnant? Make your own pregnancy- and family-safe homemade cleaning products with these simple yet effective DIY cleaner how-tos.
Just How Scary Is Mold During Pregnancy?
Could mold exposure hurt your pregnancy—or your baby? Here's the verdict on if you should be worried if you find it in your home.
Put Down the Black Licorice Candy If You're Pregnant
Your candy habit might be harming your baby, according to one study that found black licorice not safe to eat during pregnancy.
Safe Bug Spray Options for Pregnancy
Here's how to stave off bug bites—safely—when you're pregnant.
Reflexology Massage During Pregnancy
Black Mold Exposure During Pregnancy: Can It Harm Baby?
How to Avoid Hidden Toxins During Pregnancy
Is It Safe? Common Pregnancy Concerns

Is Hydrocortisone Cream Safe During Pregnancy?

Hydrocortisone is a common anti-itch treatment. But could it harm your baby?

Tattoos, Body Piercings and Pregnancy: 5 Things You Need to Know
Why Are People Mad That Pregnant Pink Is Drinking Coffee?
Cigarette Smoke Plus Hot Temperatures May Increase SIDS Risk
Pregnant Jenelle Evans Just Dyed Her Hair—Is It Safe?
4 Pregnancy Travel Worries Answered
3 Myths About Pregnancy and Antidepressants
Over-the-Counter Medications During Pregnancy: Safe or Not?
Chick Pom-Pom Friend
Are Pregnant Women Avoiding Medicine During Pregnancy for No Reason?
Warning: Popular Pain and Anti-Anxiety Drug Linked to Birth Defects
Whoa! Can Drinking Alcohol While Pregnant Affect Your Grandchildren?
Prenatal Exposure to Flame Retardants Linked to Cognitive Delays in Kids
Taking Painkillers While Pregnant Might Harm Your Granddaughter's Fertility
Asthma Medications During Pregnancy Linked to Increased Autism Risk
Here's Yet Another Reason to Get a Flu Shot During Pregnancy
Could Products You Use Every Day Up Your Risk of Miscarriage?
The Do's and Don'ts of Pregnancy
Can Pregnant Women Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer?
New Research Warns Against Taking Antidepressants During Pregnancy
Smoking and Alcohol Use
Safe Tips to Treat Headaches During Pregnancy
RX and Pregnancy - What Medications are Safe?
Drinking, Smoking, and Your Pregnancy
The Cutting Edge: A C-Section Boom
Antibiotics and Pregnancy
