Is it okay if I bleed a little after having sex while pregnant?

Q: I am about 4 weeks pregnant. I had sex with my partner and I've noticed some blood when I wipe after urinating. I am not bleeding as if I'm on my cycle, I only see the blood when I wipe. I don't feel cramps at all. Is this normal?

A:

Having a little bit of bleeding after intercourse at any point during a pregnancy can be normal. The rising levels of progesterone tends to make vessels enlarge and become more friable (easily traumatized). Sometimes during intercourse, a vessel on the cervix can be injured and may start bleeding. This will not affect or endanger your pregnancy. It is important, however, to notify your practitioner about any bleeding during your pregnancy and let him or her decide where it is coming from.

Answered by Dr. Michele Hakakha