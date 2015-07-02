Is it normal to have weird dreams during pregnancy?

A: Yes, many women report having much more vivid and colorful dreams during pregnancy than they ever did before. This may be due to those wild hormonal fluctuations you're experiencing, which can make your emotions (even when you're sleeping) and your dreams more intense now. But a more likely explanation has to do with how well or deeply you're sleeping these days. Since pregnant women tend to wake more often throughout the night (as a result of being physically uncomfortable, needing to pee, or because the baby is moving), they experience several interrupted phases of REM sleep, which is when dreams occur. If you're awakened during the REM stage of sleep or just afterward, you're a lot more likely to remember your dreams, making them seem more vivid, colorful, and real.