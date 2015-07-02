Is it normal to be constipated after giving birth?

A: Yes, many women are a little backed up in the first few days after delivery. For one thing, the drugs used in some epidurals and during c-sections can slow digestion. And don't forget that your rectum is swollen from the pressure exerted on it during delivery; this swelling needs to subside before you can have a normal bowel movement. To help get things moving, stay hydrated, eat high-fiber foods such as fruits and vegetables, and take the stool softener they give you in the hospital. And even though you fear it may hurt, try to go to the bathroom or you'll become even more constipated. --Allison Winn Scotch