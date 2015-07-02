Is it normal for symptoms to stop when you're only 8 weeks along?

Q: I'm 8 weeks along and some of my symptoms have stopped. For example, I no longer feel nausea and can't really eat as much as before I was pregnant but I still feel extremely tired, have headaches daily, and experience mood swings. Is it normal for some symptoms to stop this early into the pregnancy?

A: It is normal for some pregnancy "symptoms" to stop before the first trimester is completed just as it is normal for some women to have what we consider "early pregnancy symptoms" the entire pregnancy. Most symptoms are a direct result of hormonal changes and your body getting used to those fluctuations, not much different that getting used to a new birth control pill at first.

Answered by Dr. Marra Francis