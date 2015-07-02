Is burping more than usual a typical pregnancy symptom?
Q: I'm 13 weeks and for about the last week or so, I have been burping more than normal. Is this normal?
A: Ah, the changes our pregnant bodies go through! Even if you can put teenage boys to shame in a burping contest, know you're not alone.
During pregnancy, your body release progesterone that helps to relax your body's smooth tissue. This helps maintain a healthy pregnancy but can also increase gas -- burping is just part of it if you get my drift! :)
If you notice certain triggers for extra burps -- for instance, carbonated beverages or spicy food -- try eliminating those from your diet to see if it helps.
If burping is causing pain, or if you have any other concerns, talk to your OB or Midwife.
Answered by Ami Burns
