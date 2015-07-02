Is burping more than usual a typical pregnancy symptom?

Q: I'm 13 weeks and for about the last week or so, I have been burping more than normal. Is this normal?

A: Ah, the changes our pregnant bodies go through! Even if you can put teenage boys to shame in a burping contest, know you're not alone.

During pregnancy, your body release progesterone that helps to relax your body's smooth tissue. This helps maintain a healthy pregnancy but can also increase gas -- burping is just part of it if you get my drift! :)

If you notice certain triggers for extra burps -- for instance, carbonated beverages or spicy food -- try eliminating those from your diet to see if it helps.

If burping is causing pain, or if you have any other concerns, talk to your OB or Midwife.