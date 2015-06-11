Here's good news for couch potatoes: Even if you've never exercised before, you can start during pregnancy, provided you have your doctor's permission. The best fitness activity for sedentary pregnant women is walking. If you start now, you can work your way up to the recommended daily fitness prescription, which is to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day most days of the week. Begin with a 10-minute walk five to seven days a week; then gradually add more minutes to your daily walks.