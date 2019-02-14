The Prenatal Barre Workout You Can Do at Home

For moms-to-be, barre workouts are kind of where it's at. They focus on strengthening the core, hips and legs—exactly what you need right now to stay stable and strong, not to mention what you'll use later on when it's time to push. And the challenging arm moves help sculpt your upper body to prep it for toting around your little one.

"Building a strong physical foundation will help you feel good throughout your pregnancy and delivery, and will help you bounce back much quicker postpartum," says Jillian Lorenz, founder of The Barre Code, a chain of barre studios with locations across the country. Lorenz designed (and modeled!) these exclusive moves.

What you'll do: Do each move as instructed and repeat the sequence 1-2 times, 3-4 times per week. You'll need a yoga mat, a set of light weights, and a stable surface for balance like a tall chair or countertop.

