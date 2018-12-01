Pregnancy Pilates: A Workout for the Whole 9 Months

Kneel on your right knee and place your right hand on the floor under your shoulder. Extend your left leg out to the side, foot on floor, hips facing front and abs pulled in. Reach your left hand to the floor as you look down [a]. Inhale as you slowly draw your arm up to the sky, opening your chest and looking up toward your hand [b]. Exhale, lowering arm to starting position. Complete reps, switch sides and repeat.

Benefits: Strengthens arms, abs, hips and back; improves balance