Pregnancy Fitness

Vaginal Weightlifting, Jade Eggs, and More Wacky Ways Moms Are Strengthening Their Pelvic Floor Muscles
Women are lifting weights with their vaginas—among other things—all in the name of pelvic floor fitness. But before you jump on the bandwagon, read what experts have to say.
At-Home Strength Training Exercises for a Fit Pregnancy
Staying in shape during your pregnancy can reduce complications and speed recovery afterward.
3 Planks That Are Safe to Do While You're Pregnant
Even pregnant ladies can safely work their cores with this simple move.
Modified Push-Ups for Every Trimester of Your Pregnancy
Push-ups are the best way to work that upper body while you're pregnant. Get your arms ready to hold that little one with these smart strength training ideas.
Are Kettlebell Workouts Safe for Pregnant Women?
Working out with kettlebells is a great way to build strength—but is it safe during pregnancy? One fitness expert weighs in.
Running While Pregnant: Expert Tips to Stay Safe
Running when pregnant can be a great workout. Just take these precautions to keep you and your baby safe when you head out for a jog.