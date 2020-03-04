Pregnancy Fitness

Exercise during pregnancy is important—and the perfect path to faster postpartum weight loss and recovery. Here you'll find easy pregnancy exercises and fitness plans to get you moving (even when it's the last thing your swollen feet want to do).

Most Recent

Vaginal Weightlifting, Jade Eggs, and More Wacky Ways Moms Are Strengthening Their Pelvic Floor Muscles
Women are lifting weights with their vaginas—among other things—all in the name of pelvic floor fitness. But before you jump on the bandwagon, read what experts have to say.
At-Home Strength Training Exercises for a Fit Pregnancy
Staying in shape during your pregnancy can reduce complications and speed recovery afterward.
3 Planks That Are Safe to Do While You're Pregnant
Even pregnant ladies can safely work their cores with this simple move.
Modified Push-Ups for Every Trimester of Your Pregnancy
Push-ups are the best way to work that upper body while you're pregnant. Get your arms ready to hold that little one with these smart strength training ideas.
Are Kettlebell Workouts Safe for Pregnant Women?
Working out with kettlebells is a great way to build strength—but is it safe during pregnancy? One fitness expert weighs in.
Running While Pregnant: Expert Tips to Stay Safe
Running when pregnant can be a great workout. Just take these precautions to keep you and your baby safe when you head out for a jog.
Advertisement

More Pregnancy Fitness

The Prenatal Barre Workout You Can Do at Home
Build strength for an easier pregnancy and delivery with these five barre exercises that are safe for you and baby.
The Perfect Prenatal Circuit Workout
You're uncomfortable, exhausted and wondering if you'll ever fit into your skinny jeans again. Ladies, we've got your back (and butt)! These total-body exercises will prime your pregnant-woman chassis for labor and delivery.
Pregnancy Squats: The Perfect Prenatal Fitness Move For Every Trimester
10 Pregnancy Treadmill Workout Tips
Should You Monitor Your Heart Rate During Pregnancy?
The Best Pelvic Floor Exercises During Pregnancy

The Ultimate Pregnancy Pool Workout

From shallow-water routines to lap swimming, you'll love these wet and wonderful workouts.

All Pregnancy Fitness

This Mom Doing Yoga and Breastfeeding at the Same Time Brings a Whole New Meaning to the Term "Balance"
The Mom-to-Be's Guide to Spinning
How to Stay Fit During Pregnancy Like a Pro
Pregnancy Pilates: A Workout for the Whole 9 Months
Fitness Model Mom Reveals Her Impressive Six-Pack Ab Workout
The Ultimate Toning Arms and Legs Workout for Pregnancy
The Pregnant Mama's Guide to Hiking
5 Exercises for Your Post-Baby Belly
5 Simple Pregnancy Exercises for Every Trimester
Easy Pregnancy Walking Workouts for Every Trimester
CrossFit Athlete Emily Breeze on Why Workout-Shaming Pregnant Women Needs to Stop
The Best Pregnancy Exercise Classes
Watch a Timelapse of Heidi Kristoffer Doing Yoga Throughout Her Pregnancy
Khloé Kardashian Shared Her Impressive Pregnancy Workout
5 Ways to Take Care of Your Pregnant Body When You Can't Workout
Best Workout Apps and Streaming Services for Busy Moms
Watch This VERY Pregnant Mama Bust Some Epic Dance Moves
Sarah Brown Pushes through Pregnancy Toward Olympic Trials in ESPN Series 'Run Mama Run'
Prenatal Yoga: Extended Triangle Pose
Prenatal Yoga: Childs Pose
Prenatal Yoga: Sideways Swing
Prenatal Yoga: Dog and Cat Poses
Prenatal Yoga: Warrior 2
Prenatal Yoga: Extended Side Angle Pose
Prenatal Yoga: Seated Ankle-to-Knee Pose
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com