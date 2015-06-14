Celebrity Bikini Bumps: See the Gorgeous Photos!
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd is one hot mama-to-be! The “Dancing With the Stars” pro posted a pic to Instagram recently wearing nothing but a pair of shades and a tiny cheetah-print bikini that perfectly accented her growing baby bump… and she seriously looked FIRE.
“Chillin at almost 14 weeks,” she captioned the smokin’ image. This will be Murgatroyd’s first baby with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Instagrammers were quick to point out that since the dancer’s carrying high, that bun in her oven will most likely a boy. Suspicions were confirmed in a later post on Murgatroyd’s birthday, which featured the happy couple sharing a kiss over a white cake decorated with blue icing and an adorable pair of blue baby booties.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde can do it all! She’s a mom to 2-year-old son Otis, an extremely talented actress, engaged to be married to actor Jason Sudeikis, she’s pregnant, and she cooks breakfast! The star mom-to-be showed off her multitasking prowess in a new, bikini-clad bump photo on Instagram, and yes, we admit: we are impressed! Did we mention her perfect messy bun? #PreggoGoals
Eva Amurri Martino
Eva Amurri Martino is soaking up the sun (and some precious moments of alone time with husband Kyle Martino!) on a babymoon before their second child, a son, arrives in the fall. The actress and lifestyle blogger documented the trip on Instagram with a series of envy-inducing photos, including one that showcases her growing baby bump. “Baby Bumpin' in Bermuda. I still can't believe our Baby Boy is cookin' in there! Celebrating so much gratitude and love!!!” she captioned the beautiful shot of her posing on dock in a simple orange bikini and sun hat.
The couple are already parents to 22-month-old daughter Marlowe Mae. Congratulations to this soon-to-be family of four!
Teresa Palmer
First the Australian actress announced she was preggers with Baby #2 by sharing a photo on Instagram of her son Bodhi kissing her tummy with the caption “And just like that my heart grew bigger.” Aww!
The zen mama’s husband, Mark Webber, then got in on the announcement action by posting his own shot to Instagram—this one of his stunning wife standing solo in the water in an itty bitty string bikini while cradling her belly. "There's a baby in there," he wrote.
The Warm Bodies star then posted another shot of herself showing off her bump in a bikini, only this time the proud mama was carrying little Bodhi on her shoulders. “THANK YOU!!! For all the sweetest messages and well wishes on our new little one,” she wrote in the caption. “I cried reading all of your beautiful comments! Means so much to us.”
So sweet! Congratulations on your beautiful, growing family!
Catherine Giudici
Taking advantage of their last weeks of couple time pre-baby, expectant Bachelor couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici escaped for a babymoon to Palm Springs. And while chilling poolside, the soon-to-be reality star mom posted a pic to Instagram of her adorable bikini-clad bump. "Bikini Body by Baby," Giudici captioned the shot of her burgeoning tummy. Here's wishing them much relaxation, and plenty of down time, before baby arrives!
Bar Refaeli
Five months pregnant with her first child, the stunning supermodel showed off her bump in a seriously cute Instagram post. The 30-year-old adorably winks at the camera while resting her hands on her belly and rocking a cheeky black bikini—possibly from her own upcoming collection. "Coming soon," she captioned the shot. "A baby & "¨My swimwear collection BAR." Looks like she's already got the multi-tasking thing down!
Two weeks before, the mama-to-be posted another swimwear shot—although this time, her bump was not at all apparent in her navy-and-white-striped two-piece. "My girl craved some vitamin D," she wrote in the caption, adding the succinct hashtag: #5months.
Bar announced her pregnancy in January, less than four months after marrying Israeli businessman Adi Ezra. Now she's five months along and looking fantastic. We don't blame her one bit for not being camera shy!
Candice Swanepoel
The Victoria's Secret Angel has been documenting the growth of her baby bump over on Instagram ever since announcing that she and fiancé Hermann Nicoli were expecting back in March, first with a photo of her tiny blossoming belly, and then with a shot of her adorable Jack Russell Terrier cuddling up to her bump, captioned, simply, "#bliss."
Now the 27-year-old South African stunner is at it again, sharing a pretty hot pic of herself cradling her belly while rocking a barely-there green crochet bikini. "Getting the Tum in the sun," she wrote. Caliente!
And it turns out the hot first-time mama-to-be won't be strutting down the catwalk into motherhood alone—her bestie Behati Prinsloo also recently announced that she's preggers. See you on the runway, baby angels!
Behati Prinsloo
Boy or girl, it looks like it's going to be a Lakers fan for the stunning Victoria's Secret angel. Proud husband Adam Levine shared a pic of the model mama-to-be catching some rays in the backyard and flashing the peace sign, while rocking a Lakers hat and a red bikini that perfectly shows off her barely perceptible bump. "My two favorite laker fans," the Maroon 5 frontman captioned the pic. He even punctuated the post with emojis of a baby, a bottle, and a basketball. Too cute! We know this is Kobe's last season with the Lakers, but we think Bryant Levine has a pretty nice ring to it, don't you?
Ali Fedotowsky
It seems pregnant reality star Ali Fedotowsky has never been so comfortable in her own skin. The former "Bachelorette" took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bikini, relaxing in what looks like a beautiful tropical oasis.
"For the first time in my life I feel completely comfortable in a bikini. I never thought I'd feel this way about my body while pregnant," she captioned the sweet belly pic.
It may be hard to believe a woman who frolicked around the world in a two-piece (and looked amazing doing it!) ever felt uncomfortable, but one thing's for sure: Motherhood "suits" her perfectly.
Tess Holliday
Plus-size supermodel Tess Holliday isn't afraid to show off her body, even when she's pregnant. Need evidence? Check out these two bikini pics posted to her Instagram account.
"6 Months preggo today (& still slayin') #F - yourbeautystandards," Holliday captioned the stylish shot of herself in a black two-piece, matching cover up, and killer sunglasses. Comments of support came pouring in immediately, including "Thank you for being fierce," and "its whats on the inside." Darn right!
Three months later, in week 38 of her pregnancy, she added a second bikini pic in which she's still slayin' but having a little fun with her changing body. "Showing off my #babybumpskills," she captioned the shot of her balancing a solo cup on her growing belly. One fan's comment on the post sums up our feelings exactly: "This is beautiful and she is definitely a proud and happy momma to be, congratulations and I hope your baby shares the same positivity as you do!!!!"
Audrina Patridge
"Burrito or baby?" The Hills alum Audrina Patridge jokingly asked her followers on Instagram, below a photo of herself showing off her teeny-tiny baby bump at the beach in Australia. She added that her fiancé (and professional BMX dirt bike rider), Corey Bohan, shared the picture first on his own Instagram. "@bowie82 posted this debut of my mini bump so figured I should toooo," she wrote.
Jana Kramer
You can practically see the joy radiating off country music singer/songwriter and former One Tree Hill cast member Jana Kramer in this shot posted to Instagram while on her babymoon in Laguna Beach, California. "Perk of pregnancy is not having to suck in at the beach. Haha. #pregnany #beach #babymoon," she wrote. The first-time mom-to-be and her husband, former NFL tight end Michael Caussin, are expecting a baby girl.
Watch: Jana Kramer Dishes About Pregnancy Cravings, Plans for Motherhood, and More!
Anne Hathaway
The 33-year-old Oscar-winning actress kicked off the new year with a slightly unexpected pregnancy photo. The snap was taken while spending the holidays on the beautiful beaches of Hawaii (#Jealous!) with hubby Adam Shulman. "Happy 2016 to my beautiful Instafriends! So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed," Hathaway captioned her photo on Instagram. "I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :) Wishing you love, light and blessings for the year ahead!" Take that, paparazzi!
Karolina Kurkova
Hanging ten at 9 months along? We're guessing model mama Karolina Kurkova never actually got on that surfboard—but it sure makes for a cute family photo! Kurkova showed off her beautiful bump in a little black bikini, posing in front of the surfboard with her husband and 6-year-old son. (Baby number two is a boy, as well!) She posted the fun photo on Instagram with the caption: The Drukova #family surfing day :) #beach #kkfamily #kkbaby2 #funday #sun
Kristen Cavallari
Kristen Cavallari donned an adorable two-toned bikini that showed off her growing bump while attending a friend's bachelorette party in Ojai, California. "Even though I was the first one in bed it was a blast," she wrote on her Instagram post. We'd be tired too -- this is the 28-year-old's third pregnancy!
Naya Rivera
Now here's an enviable way to spend a day: "Started the morning off with some couples meditation on the beach then a walk around paradise," Naya Rivera wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a black bikini and patterned kimono. She posed alongside hubby Ryan Dorsey in the snap, taken on a romantic babymoon in Hawaii.
Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson wore a wine-colored bikini on a pre-baby Mexico vacation with husband Evan Ross. To cover up, she added a sheer floral-printed wrap and a broad-brimmed black hat to shield the sun. That's one stylish second-time mama! (Her older son, Bronx, is six.)
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin has the whole relaxed, happy pregnancy thing down! She recently posted a photo on Instagram, in which she's relaxing comfortably in a poolside cabana with daughter Carmen in her lap. In the pic, she wears a dark strapless bikini, with her hair piled in an unfussy ponytail and sunglasses on her head. She's expecting baby number two, a boy, with husband Alec Baldwin this summer, and has been chronicling her journey on social media.
Bethany Hamilton
Losing her arm in a 2003 shark attack didn't stop Bethany Hamilton from surfing -- and a baby bump isn't stopping her, either! The first-time mom-to-be, who is currently 6 months pregnant, was spotted catching some waves in Kauai, Hawaii, recently, and told the website FitBump, "I feel like I've done some of my best surfing preggo!"
Molly Sims
Molly Sims posted this sweet family snapshot on Instagram with the hashtag #muchneededvacation. The second-time mama-to-be bared her bump in a simple black bikini and accessorized it with mirrored aviator shades and a chic straw hat.
Hayden Panettiere
Forget Kim Kardashian -- it's Hayden Panettiere who almost broke the internet when this photo of the 8-months-pregnant bikini-clad star surfaced. Panetierre, who admitted she's added about 40 pounds to her petite frame during her pregnancy, was called everything from "huge" to "giant" to "ready to pop" by the media, but we think she looks curvy, glowing, and gorgeous.
Rachel Bilson
Teeny-tiny baby bump, teeny-tiny bikini! The newly pregnant Hart of Dixie star, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Hayden Christensen, rocks the little black dress of bikinis and looks absolutely adorable doing so.
Kelly Rowland
The Destiny's Child diva (and fit mama-to-be!) accessorized her black bikini with a cool mesh cover-up and jean shorts -- but as this Instagram pic clearly shows, her sexy curves (hello, pregnancy boobs and adorable bump!), are still proudly on display.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Talk about pregnancy glow: Snooki looks even prettier now without all the Jersey Shore makeup and big hair! This cute two-piece highlights her new curves -- and her fitter physique -- during her second pregnancy. Who says girls steal your looks?!
Stacy Keibler
George Clooney's former leading lady looks totally casual (and totally blissed out) in this classic white bikini and sand-hued tank, paired with a cute fedora and shades.
Kendra Wilkinson
A sunny yellow bikini shows off the former Playboy playmate's added curves -- she was super pregnant with daughter Alijah Mary at the time -- but the suit feels like something even a regular girl next door might pick for the beach.
Elsa Pataky
The Fast and Furious star may have been fat-shamed during her twin-pregnancy, but we think her painted belly looks amazing -- and her cute board-short bottoms keep the look low-key and fun.
Jaime King
Now this is how you do a bikini bump shot! Everything about this black-and-white pic, which the Hart of Dixie star posted on Instagram while pregnant with son James, is classy: the white suit, the relaxed pose, the simple bun. We love it! (Plus, we're digging that teeny, blink-and-you'll-miss-it below-the-belly tattoo.)
Kim Kardashian
Eight months pregnant with little North, reality royalty Kim (or should we say Mrs. West) sported a look that just says "star": a snakeskin-patterned bikini with a matching cover-up, and of course, a sleek pair of shades.
Kim Zolciak
The cool white bikini this Real Housewife is rocking looks amazing -- no arguing about that!
Shiri Appleby
This Chicago Fire star's pretty turquoise bikini looks beautiful with her pale complexion. Bonus: Bottoms that tie can accommodate an ever-changing pregnant bod!
Shakira
We're not surprised that Shakira bared her bump in a sexy bikini top, flow-y skirt, and the best accessory ever (that would be her handsome baby daddy, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique). But the glam photo shoot was actually for a good cause: to promote her work with UNICEF on a virtual baby shower. Now that's a mama with hips and heart.
Jessica Simpson
No stranger to pregnancy curves, the singer nailed two trends (the celebrity selfie and the bikini bump shot) in one while expecting her son Ace Knute. And while not every mama-to-be may want to rock such a skimpy bikini, we can all embrace Simpson's loose cover-up -- and cluttered countertop!
Gisele Bundchen
Relaxing in steamy Miami Beach while pregnant with daughter Vivian, the supermodel looks cool -- or should we say hot? -- in a wide-brimmed hat, shades, and a cheetah print two-piece.
Vanessa Lachey
While pregnant with son Camden, Vanessa asked her Twitter followers to share their baby bump pics and "embrace our changing bodies!" They did -- and she did, too, posting this sunset silhouette shot taken by hubby Nick. Simply stunning!
Lauren Conrad
The ever-stylish Lauren Conrad posted a photo from her babymoon rocking a bikini and floral cover-up (from her new clothing collection, of course). In the palm-filled pic, the reality star proudly displays her growing baby bump, some killer shades, and the coral scalloped bikini. LC, we love the hat!