First the Australian actress announced she was preggers with Baby #2 by sharing a photo on Instagram of her son Bodhi kissing her tummy with the caption “And just like that my heart grew bigger.” Aww!

The zen mama’s husband, Mark Webber, then got in on the announcement action by posting his own shot to Instagram—this one of his stunning wife standing solo in the water in an itty bitty string bikini while cradling her belly. "There's a baby in there," he wrote.

The Warm Bodies star then posted another shot of herself showing off her bump in a bikini, only this time the proud mama was carrying little Bodhi on her shoulders. “THANK YOU!!! For all the sweetest messages and well wishes on our new little one,” she wrote in the caption. “I cried reading all of your beautiful comments! Means so much to us.”

So sweet! Congratulations on your beautiful, growing family!