Celebs Who Loved Their Pregnancy Breasts

Just like regular moms-to-be, celebrities have to deal with all the blessings (and curses) that being pregnant brings, like bloating, morning sickness, swollen feet, and, yes, bigger boobs. Only they have to do it all in front of the paparazzi! Their reactions to these body changes can be fun to hear--especially when it comes to their pregnancy breasts.

A-listers love sharing their awesomeness and showing off the goods! Prior to giving birth to her son, Jersey Shore's Snooki reportedly shared a snapshot of herself in a plunging neckline on Twitter. Her comment: "I got swagger with my pregnant self!"

Pregnancy boobs can make ordinary, everyday activities seem a bit provocative--but celebs still enjoy putting their chests out there. While pregnant with her second baby, Jessica Simpson posted a photo of her chest and tweeted, "Just taking a walk around the block...Street legal???"

Even Kim Kardashian, who was mercilessly teased in gossip mags for the size of her pregnancy breasts, eventually came to love them--thanks to the support of her man, Kanye West. "It's just such an exciting thing, I think, for the guys to see our bodies go through all these different changes," Kardashian has said. "He loves it and just embraces it. And he's helped me to really feel sexy and embrace it."

From barely there to noticeably larger: Nicole Kidman reportedly said, "They're not very big, my boobs, so they just became normal size [when I was pregnant]. I loved it! I felt very 'Woman.'" She explained further: "When you've had a slightly androgynous body your whole life, having breasts is a nice feeling."

After the arrival of her first child, Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow was quoted as saying, "It was all quite wonderful. Very soon after I found out [I was pregnant], my breasts became larger--for the first time in my life!"

"These are new!" a glowing Hillary Duff announced, proudly waving her hand over her chest, on late night television when she was a few months pregnant.

Kristen Bell loved herself silly--boobs, belly, and all, while pregnant. She shared with Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen: "I look in the mirror and I think it's reverse body dysmorphia, because I can understand what my shape is, but I see Brooke Shields. And it doesn't make a lick of sense, but something that the baby's giving me hormonally makes me feel really giggly and happy."

Jennifer Love Hewitt openly admitted her admiration for her knockers before getting knocked up. She joked in an interview, pointing to her girls, "These things right here are worth $5 million!" She hasn't said much about her current assets, but there's no doubt she and her fans are enjoying their pregnancy powers.

Some celebs love their pregnancy breasts so much, they're sad to see them go. Maya Rudolph once said her boobs "go to another planet" after the baby arrives. "It's a total bummer for my boobs," she shared with Chelsea Handler on Chelsea Lately, while pregnant with her third kiddo.