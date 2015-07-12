Gorgeous Celeb-Inspired Pregnancy Pictures Every Mom-to-Be Should Take
Vanessa Lachey
Mom of two Lachey shared this gorgeous photo via Twitter when she was pregnant with her first babe, Camden. Don't worry if your summer beach setting looks a little less dreamy than Lachey's -- just focus on the timing. To get the pretty mix of sunset colors and the black silhouette of your baby bump, make sure the sun is behind you while hubby snaps away.
Bethany Hamilton
Super-inspiring shark attack survivor and surfer Hamilton proved that your passions don't have to take a backseat when you're pregnant. Though you might not be surfing with a bump the way Hamilton did throughout much of her pregnancy, fellow water-lovers can mimic this gorgeous underwater photo with a waterproof camera.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
It's the snapshot that really, truly, finally confirmed this mega-watt couple's (long-rumored) pregnancy status, but it's also a photo every couple can (and should!) have: Mom-to-be's big belly being kissed by her adoring partner.
Milla Jovovich
Resident Evil star and mom of two Jovovich nails the sexy pregnancy look in this gorgeous black-and-white photo showing off her baby bump. Get the look by booking a boudoir-style maternity photo shoot -- or skip the professional cameras and makeup team, and instead, wear a gauzy white dress and stand against the side of your home. Then, you can apply the black-and-white filter on Instagram to let the focal point of the image be that bump of yours.
Haylie Duff
If you're a pet owner, you know the same truth Duff does: your fur baby will always be your first baby. And through those sleepless nights when your body pillow wasn't enough to help you fall asleep, that pup (or kitty) was by your side through it all. Make sure to capture your pet as he discovers your bump (and likely, sleeps on it!).
Karolina Kurkova
Already a mama? Make sure you capture a snap -- or three, like model mama Kurkova -- of your older kid(s) kissing your bump (otherwise known as the little sib!). The cuteness is too much!
Jaime King
Dare to bare? We're not suggesting you go the full monty (unless, of course, you want to!) but if you're comfortable showing a little skin, like model and actress King, copy this discreet bump-baring pose and add your own accessories!
Vanessa Lachey
When it comes to share-worthy pregnancy pics, this mama has it down! From sexy (see slide number one -- the silhouette shot) to sweet, we love how Lachey documented her pregnancy journeys. Especially worthy of imitation: This "note to baby" picture.
Molly Sims
Let's be honest -- when you're pregnant, you probably feel the best you ever do in a bikini. You don't have to worry about sucking anything in, and those pregnancy boobs? Well, they definitely fill out your triangle top. We love this selfie Sims took, and how easy it is for you to pull off on your babymoon.
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Strangers touching your belly? Hands off! Friends and family? Go right ahead! If you're lucky enough to be feted at a baby shower like Mowry-Housley was, here pregnant with her second child, make sure to snap a sweet pic of your nearest and dearest giving your bump the attention it deserves!
Hilaria Thomas Baldwin
Though never confirmed, we're pretty sure part of what attracted Alec Baldwin to his wife of three years, Thomas, was her yoga moves. She taught (and still attends) at Yoga Vida in NYC, and while pregnant with baby number two, she kept up her practice. Not everyone's a yogi, but it's important to stay active and healthy when you're pregnant, so let whatever gets you moving be your inspiration. Runner? Snap a photo at sunrise while you're jogging. Swimmer? Get in the water (and see slide number two for photo inspiration!).
Blake Lively
Actress Lively announced her pregnancy with baby girl James by launching a website and sharing this gorgeous shot in her backyard. Take a cue from the relaxed, at-home feel by putting on your prettiest, bump-hugging outfit and let nature be your backdrop.
Liv Tyler
There's nothing more natural -- or beautiful -- than your changing, growing body during pregnancy. Actress Tyler effortlessly shows this glow in this sweet selfie with her pal (and GIRLS star) Jemima Kirke. You can always be yourself with your besties, so make sure to document those special moments -- at your shower, when you're shopping together, when those pregnancy hormones are raging and you need to vent -- with your mom friends.
Gwen Stefani
Forget the LBD -- singer and mama Stefani shows that a little black baby bump is just as sleek. Before baby arrives, plan a date night with hubby and don't be afraid to go urban with your style: tight black pants to show off those mama-to-be curves, a snug top and of course, like Stefani, a signature red lipstick. We won't judge if you take a dozen bathroom selfies. (We would too!)