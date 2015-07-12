Gorgeous Celeb-Inspired Pregnancy Pictures Every Mom-to-Be Should Take

By Lindsay Tigar July 12, 2015
Sadly, you probably don't have a makeup, hair, and production crew ensuring that every selfie you snap of your growing belly is perfect. But you can take a cue from some of your favorite celeb mamas and document your pregnancy in truly beautiful ways. From sunset snaps to pooch-and-bump pics, let these celebrity maternity photos inspire you.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Vanessa Lachey

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Lachey

Mom of two Lachey shared this gorgeous photo via Twitter when she was pregnant with her first babe, Camden. Don't worry if your summer beach setting looks a little less dreamy than Lachey's -- just focus on the timing. To get the pretty mix of sunset colors and the black silhouette of your baby bump, make sure the sun is behind you while hubby snaps away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Bethany Hamilton

Credit: Courtesy of Bethany Hamilton's Instagram

Super-inspiring shark attack survivor and surfer Hamilton proved that your passions don't have to take a backseat when you're pregnant. Though you might not be surfing with a bump the way Hamilton did throughout much of her pregnancy, fellow water-lovers can mimic this gorgeous underwater photo with a waterproof camera.

3 of 15

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Credit: Courtesy of Justin Timberlake's Instagram

It's the snapshot that really, truly, finally confirmed this mega-watt couple's (long-rumored) pregnancy status, but it's also a photo every couple can (and should!) have: Mom-to-be's big belly being kissed by her adoring partner.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Milla Jovovich

Credit: Courtesy of Milla Jovovich's Instagram

Resident Evil star and mom of two Jovovich nails the sexy pregnancy look in this gorgeous black-and-white photo showing off her baby bump. Get the look by booking a boudoir-style maternity photo shoot -- or skip the professional cameras and makeup team, and instead, wear a gauzy white dress and stand against the side of your home. Then, you can apply the black-and-white filter on Instagram to let the focal point of the image be that bump of yours.

5 of 15

Haylie Duff

Credit: Courtesy of Haylie Duff's Instagram

If you're a pet owner, you know the same truth Duff does: your fur baby will always be your first baby. And through those sleepless nights when your body pillow wasn't enough to help you fall asleep, that pup (or kitty) was by your side through it all. Make sure to capture your pet as he discovers your bump (and likely, sleeps on it!).

6 of 15

Karolina Kurkova

Credit: Courtesy of Karolina Kurkova's Twitter

Already a mama? Make sure you capture a snap -- or three, like model mama Kurkova -- of your older kid(s) kissing your bump (otherwise known as the little sib!). The cuteness is too much!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Jaime King

Credit: Courtesy of Jaime King's Instagram

Dare to bare? We're not suggesting you go the full monty (unless, of course, you want to!) but if you're comfortable showing a little skin, like model and actress King, copy this discreet bump-baring pose and add your own accessories!

8 of 15

Vanessa Lachey

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Lachey's Instagram

When it comes to share-worthy pregnancy pics, this mama has it down! From sexy (see slide number one -- the silhouette shot) to sweet, we love how Lachey documented her pregnancy journeys. Especially worthy of imitation: This "note to baby" picture.

9 of 15

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Molly Sims

Credit: Courtesy of Molly Sim's Instagram

Let's be honest -- when you're pregnant, you probably feel the best you ever do in a bikini. You don't have to worry about sucking anything in, and those pregnancy boobs? Well, they definitely fill out your triangle top. We love this selfie Sims took, and how easy it is for you to pull off on your babymoon.

11 of 15

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Credit: Courtesy of Tamera Mowry-Housley's Instagram

Strangers touching your belly? Hands off! Friends and family? Go right ahead! If you're lucky enough to be feted at a baby shower like Mowry-Housley was, here pregnant with her second child, make sure to snap a sweet pic of your nearest and dearest giving your bump the attention it deserves!

12 of 15

Hilaria Thomas Baldwin

Credit: Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram

Though never confirmed, we're pretty sure part of what attracted Alec Baldwin to his wife of three years, Thomas, was her yoga moves. She taught (and still attends) at Yoga Vida in NYC, and while pregnant with baby number two, she kept up her practice. Not everyone's a yogi, but it's important to stay active and healthy when you're pregnant, so let whatever gets you moving be your inspiration. Runner? Snap a photo at sunrise while you're jogging. Swimmer? Get in the water (and see slide number two for photo inspiration!).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Blake Lively

Credit: Courtesy of Blake Lively. Photo by Eric Lively

Actress Lively announced her pregnancy with baby girl James by launching a website and sharing this gorgeous shot in her backyard. Take a cue from the relaxed, at-home feel by putting on your prettiest, bump-hugging outfit and let nature be your backdrop.

14 of 15

Liv Tyler

Credit: Courtesy of Liv Tyler's Instagram

There's nothing more natural -- or beautiful -- than your changing, growing body during pregnancy. Actress Tyler effortlessly shows this glow in this sweet selfie with her pal (and GIRLS star) Jemima Kirke. You can always be yourself with your besties, so make sure to document those special moments -- at your shower, when you're shopping together, when those pregnancy hormones are raging and you need to vent -- with your mom friends.

15 of 15

Gwen Stefani

Credit: Courtesy of Gwen Stefani Twitter

Forget the LBD -- singer and mama Stefani shows that a little black baby bump is just as sleek. Before baby arrives, plan a date night with hubby and don't be afraid to go urban with your style: tight black pants to show off those mama-to-be curves, a snug top and of course, like Stefani, a signature red lipstick. We won't judge if you take a dozen bathroom selfies. (We would too!)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next