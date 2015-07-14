10 Strange Pregnancy Symptoms
One night during her third trimester, Cheryl Freiburg, of Point Loma, California, woke up with numb, tingly hands. She recognized the feeling because she'd had mild carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms previously at work. But during pregnancy, her body had swelled as a result of fluid retention, putting major pressure on the nerves in her hands and wrists. "I had to wear braces at night and also at work."
Like Freiburg, many moms-to-be encounter problems that their friends and mother-in-law never dealt with or simply glossed over. Find out about some conditions you might experience.
Dental Distress
You may discover that along with other parts of your body, your gums swell, thanks to changing levels of progesterone and estrogen, and increased blood flow. "A pregnant woman's gums can become engorged with blood, creating deep pockets with tender tissue, and bleed during brushing or flossing," explains Gildo Corradi, D.D.S., a dentist in New York City. If you notice significant bleeding, even when you aren't brushing, see your dentist. He'll check for gingivitis, inflammation of the gums, and periodontitis, a severe version that also affects surrounding ligaments and bone, and which is associated with a higher risk of preterm labor and low birthweight, as well as tooth loss, stroke, and other serious problems. Dr. Corradi recommends having your teeth cleaned at the dentist twice during pregnancy and practicing good oral hygiene at home. For periodontitis, your dentist may give you an antibacterial mouth rinse. Fortunately, dental issues tend to resolve quickly after delivery.
Nose Woes
"Get ready for congestion, bloody noses, and snoring. Why? The inside of the lining of your nose also swells, thanks to hormones," says Laura Dean, M.D., an ob-gyn in Stillwater, Minnesota. "That swelling decreases the area for air circulation. Your nose can also be aggravated by dryness, which is worse in winter." You can relieve some of your discomfort by using nasal saline drops or a humidifier, or by spending a few minutes inhaling the steam in the shower. Thankfully, all these nasal issues will vanish after pregnancy.
Tummy Troubles
The increase in progesterone slows down transit time of food from your stomach to your intestines, which can lead to constipation. Plus, prenatal vitamins cause your body to absorb more water, which can make it harder for stool to pass through the gastrointestinal tract. If you're backed up, alternate your prenatal vitamins with a vitamin without iron for a short time, says Dr. Dean, since the iron in the vitamins is especially constipating. Drink lots of fluids (water is best), and load up on fiber by eating lots of fruits, veggies, and whole grains. You can also try an over-the-counter fiber supplement like Metamucil, which holds water in your intestine and makes it easier for solids to pass. However, avoid laxatives, which stimulate bowel movements and may decrease hydration and affect nutritional absorption, warns Dr. Dean.
Vein Strain
Your growing baby requires a huge blood supply to deliver extra oxygen and nutrients. "By 20 weeks, your circulating blood volume will have increased by 50 percent," explains Dr. Dean. With all that pressure, it's common to de-velop spider and varicose veins in your legs and feet. There's no way to prevent them, but to decrease pain and swelling, elevate your legs when you can. For severe cases, wear support hose or even bandage-like wraps when you're out.
The other kind of strain -- those dreaded hemorrhoids -- involves swollen and protruding tissue around the anus. They're caused by increased pressure on the veins there, along with the added weight of your baby. (They can also be aggravated by constipation and straining in the bathroom.) Ease the inflammation and pain with cream, medicated pads, and warm baths. Post-baby, both issues should improve drastically but may not go away completely.
Skin Stuff
You have probably heard that pregnancy hormones can cause acne, sun sensitivity, and darkening of the skin (usually around the nipples, on the face, and in a strip down your belly called the linea nigra). But you may be a bit surprised to find that you suddenly have a bunch of skin tags—tiny overgrowths of skin that typically occur in places where your skin rubs together or against clothing, such as your neckline, underarms, or around your breasts. Be sure to use sunscreen on your sensitive skin, and know that the skin issues will go away after pregnancy except for the pigmentation of your areolas (which likely won't ever lighten completely) and the tags, which your doctor can easily remove if they bother you.
Growing Feet
Your feet and ankles might just be swollen now, but post-baby, some women find their feet have grown. "Before having kids, I was an 8.5—now I'm a 10," says Dr. Dean. Blame it on the hormone relaxin: It loosens ligaments in your pelvis to allow the baby to come out, but it may have a lasting effect on the joints in your feet, causing them to flatten and become wider and/or longer. The effect may be temporary though, so don't toss all your shoes just yet.
Blurry Vision
You may think you need glasses (or a new prescription), but vision issues during pregnancy are another side effect of fluid retention. "When you're pregnant you get swollen all over, and that can affect your eyes," says Christine Greves, M.D., an ob-gyn at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, in Orlando. Your lenses and corneas may become thicker, and the eyeballs' pressure may change. But fuzzy vision isn't always a normal pregnancy symptom, says Dr. Greves, so mention it to your doctor to make sure it's not a sign of preeclampsia. If it checks out, don't worry: Your eyesight should return to normal after delivery. Meanwhile, you might want to avoid getting an eye exam because your vision changes may be temporary.
Wrist Woes
During her first pregnancy, Houston mom Ita Ghitman had severe carpal tunnel syndrome. "My entire arm would go numb," she says. "Once I had to hold bags of ice on it for three days because I couldn't stand the pain." What gives? You guessed it: That same swelling and pressure, which in your wrists can often lead to carpal tunnel syndrome.
A wrist brace can help relieve the symptoms by stabilizing the area and minimizing movements that trigger the feelings, but the issue should resolve after pregnancy, so tell your doctor if it persists.
Numbness or Tingling
You might assume that numbness, tingling, or even pain on the outside of your thighs or throughout your body is a circulation problem, but the opposite is true. All that blood you're pumping in preparation for your baby can put additional pressure on the surrounding nerves—especially late in pregnancy, as your growing uterus may cause even more compression. To alleviate those strange sensations, try a maternity support belt, suggests Dr. Greves. "It can relieve the pressure by lifting your belly up—just like an underwire does in a bra," she says. Talk to your doctor any time you have pain in your lower extremities to rule out the possibility of a blood clot.