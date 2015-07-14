10 Strange Pregnancy Symptoms

Your growing baby requires a huge blood supply to deliver extra oxygen and nutrients. "By 20 weeks, your circulating blood volume will have increased by 50 percent," explains Dr. Dean. With all that pressure, it's common to de-velop spider and varicose veins in your legs and feet. There's no way to prevent them, but to decrease pain and swelling, elevate your legs when you can. For severe cases, wear support hose or even bandage-like wraps when you're out.

The other kind of strain -- those dreaded hemorrhoids -- involves swollen and protruding tissue around the anus. They're caused by increased pressure on the veins there, along with the added weight of your baby. (They can also be aggravated by constipation and straining in the bathroom.) Ease the inflammation and pain with cream, medicated pads, and warm baths. Post-baby, both issues should improve drastically but may not go away completely.