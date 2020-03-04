My Changing Body

Your body's going through a lot these days - weight gain, water retention, food cravings, aches and pains, and more. Here you'll learn about your changing pregnant body and what to expect as pregnancy progresses.

Most Recent

Ashley Graham Claps Back at Commenter Who Says Her Stretch Marks May 'Affect Your Career'
Ashley Graham is currently expecting twins boys with husband Justin Ervin.
7 Safe Solutions for Pregnancy Acne
Pregnancy is a hormonal roller coaster, and your skin has no choice but to go along for the ride. Here's how to treat pregnancy acne with safe medications and tactics.
3 Pregnancy Belly Support Solutions
In late pregnancy, it can seem like everything hurts. You may start to wish you had something to carry your belly around for you. Good news: You do!
Uncontrollable Shaking During Labor and Pregnancy Hormones
A labor nurse weighs in on how pregnancy hormones can shake up — quite literally — both your body and mental state.
Swollen Feet and Pregnancy: Your Feet Before and After Baby
Pregnancy brings about bodily changes from head to toe—quite literally. And swollen feet during your pregnancy is only the beginning of the fun.
Stretch Mark Creams: What Works, What Doesn't
Thinking about investing in some of those tempting stretch mark creams? According to one study, you might want to save your money, or spend it more carefully.
Advertisement

More My Changing Body

Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Her 'Outie' Belly Button in New Photo
Kate Hudson is rocking her baby bump—and her belly button.
Rachel Platten Cried After Being Told 'Your Hips and Butt Look Way Bigger' Due to Pregnancy
Rachel Platten may be in “total bliss” during her first pregnancy, but it hasn’t been without some painful moments.
Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bikini with Son Luca
The New Calvin Klein Underwear Ads Feature an 8-Months-Pregnant Khloé Kardashian
Pregnant Chanel Iman Shows Some Leg as She Highlights Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet
Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump as She Reveals Her Daughter Is 'Getting Big’

This Is Why a Perfect Pregnancy Is B.S.

With my first pregnancy, I did everything right, but I still couldn't protect my little girl. Here's how I learned to embrace the imperfect and start grading myself on a curve.

All My Changing Body

Stretch Marks Are Beautiful, And This Artist Proves That
Pregnancy Expectations vs. Reality: 6 Not-So-Glamorous Truths
Tattoos, Body Piercings and Pregnancy: 5 Things You Need to Know
You Have to See This Stunning Winter Maternity Photo Shoot
Mom's Hilarious Text Proves She Did the Underwater Maternity Shoot Before Beyonce
4 Vaginal Infections That Are Common During Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
This Model Just Perfectly Fired Back at Haters Who Criticized the Color of Her Beautiful Bump
Amanda Seyfried Is Pregnant & It's Like She Has ESPN or Something
8 Embarrassing Pregnancy Problems (and What to Do About Them!)
This Woman Made Medical History By Getting Pregnant When She Was Already 10 Days Pregnant
Good News, Older Moms! Having a Baby After 35 Might Make You Smarter
Your Growing Baby Bump: Month by Month
Celeb Mamas Bare Their Baby Bellies in a Gorgeous New Book That Celebrates Pregnancy
This Burn Survivor's Stunning Pregnancy Photos Will Give You All the Inspiration
10 Cool Ways to Track Your Baby Bump
9 Crazy Ways Your Breasts Change During Pregnancy
6 Real Mom Back Pain Triggers (and Strategies for Feeling Better!)
Is Facebook Making You Feel Bad About Your Pregnant Bod?
Watch 9 Months in 48 Seconds in This Cool Pregnancy Time-Lapse Video
Soleil Moon Frye Posts a Glorious 'Still Preggers' Selfie
Crazy Ways Your Body Changes During Pregnancy
See Fit Mom Chontel Duncan's Amazing Pregnancy Progression in One Image
Yet Another Reason to Love Adele! She Admits to Growing a Beard During Pregnancy
13 Movie Quotes That Totally Nail Pregnancy
Fit Mom-to-Be Shares Another Pregnant Belly-to-Belly Photo Despite Backlash
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com