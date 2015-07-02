Cleaning During Pregnancy: Can I Still Do Chores?

Certain households tasks are going to be off-limits at some point in your pregnancy.

You may hope that your doctor would pen a prescription for nine months of housekeeping services, but the truth is that it's fine for you to do everyday chores during pregnancy – as long as you take a few precautions. That said, if you have certain pregnancy complications or limitations (or if you just want to play the pregnancy card!), you might need to cross the following household tasks off your to-do list and either delegate them to someone else or hire some help.

Mopping and Vacuuming

Mopping and vacuuming can aggravate sciatica, a painful inflammation of the sciatic nerve that runs from the lower back down the entire leg. It's common during pregnancy because of weight gain and/or pressure of the uterus on the nerve, and chores that require you to lean forward at an angle can worsen it. "Sometimes women feel fine while performing the task but experience pain later," says Hope Ricciotti, M.D., an associate professor of Ob-Gyn at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Bathroom Duty

Cleaning the bathroom usually involves using chemicals that expectant moms shouldn't inhale. Leslie Reichert, author of The Joy of Green Cleaning (CI Publishing), has a general rule: "If something smells harsh, stay away from it." You can make your own green cleaners with inexpensive ingredients like white vinegar, lemon juice, and baking soda; or purchase safe products at shopgreencleaning.com.

Changing the Litter Box

Litter boxes can expose you to toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection transmitted via cat feces that can be very dangerous to the fetus. If you must do this chore, wear gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterward.

Hanging Curtains and Cleaning the Ceiling Fans

These and other similar tasks that require climbing become risky as your belly grows. "Pregnant women experience a change in their center of gravity that leaves them vulnerable to falls," Ricciotti explains

Doing Laundry

Doing laundry is a no-no if your doctor has advised you against heavy lifting. (A full hamper weighs about 20 pounds.) This advice may come if you experience preterm labor symptoms, placenta previa, high blood pressure, or certain other conditions.

Other Tips for Cleaning During Pregnancy

If you’re cleaning during pregnancy, follow these other safety tips: