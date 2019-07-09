9 Natural Stretch Mark Treatments That Have Science to Back Them Up
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil’s fatty acids easily absorb into the skin. It’s also anti-inflammatory and encourages collagen production, which will speed up stretch mark recovery.
How To Use: Thoroughly rub coconut oil (such as Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil; $10 for 15 oz) onto stretch marks. No need to wipe off this natural ingredient afterwards!
Aloe Vera
The stalky green leaves of aloe vera store water and nutrients. These components contribute to aloe vera’s healing properties, as well as its ability to minimize the appearance of stretch marks.
How To Use: If you have an aloe vera plant at home, break off one of the stalks and rub the gooey insides on your stretch marks. Don’t rinse off the residue. Alternately, you can buy aloe vera gel (such as Seven Minerals Aloe Vera Gel; $20 for 12 oz) and rub it onto your stretch marks once a day.
Cocoa Butter
Derived from cocoa beans, super-hydrating cocoa butter seeps deep into the skin, allowing it to retain moisture. This will fade the appearance of stretch marks over time.
How To Use: Apply a generous amount of cocoa butter (like Unrefined Cocoa Butter by Better Shea Butter; $19 for 16 oz) to your stretch marks and massage into the skin. Do this once or twice per day—especially after showering.
Egg Whites
Thanks to their amino acids and proteins, egg whites can regenerate stretched-out skin.
How To Use: Whisk two egg whites with a fork. Apply the foamy whites to your skin, let them dry, and then rinse them off. Follow up with a layer of moisturizer or olive oil. Repeat this process every day (or several times per week) to see results.
Lemon Juice
You probably know that lemon juice can stain your countertops and fabrics. But these acidic fruits can also “bleach” stretch marks from pregnancy.
How To Use: Soak a cotton ball in the juice of a lemon, then let it sit on your skin for about ten minutes. If you do this regularly, the natural acids of the lemon juice will lighten stretch marks.
Sugar
The fine grains of sugar work as a natural exfoliant. Scrubbing away dead skin cells can reduce the appearance of stretch marks, and it also promotes healthy blood circulation (with means increased healing power!)
How To Use: Make a homemade sugar scrub to combat pregnancy-induced stretch marks. Combine one cup of sugar with one tablespoon of the following ingredients: honey (for moisturizing and tightening), olive oil (for moisturizing and elasticity), and lemon juice (for lightening). Scrub into your skin for several minutes, then rinse with water. Repeat one to three times per week.
Olive Oil
Olive oil contains plenty of antioxidants and vitamin E. If you apply the moisturizing substance to your skin regularly, you may bid adieu to stretch marks over time.
How To Use: Grab your olive oil from the kitchen cabinet. Rub it onto your stretch marks and let your skin absorb the moisture. Leave it on overnight, or wash off with lukewarm water after 20-30 minutes. Also consider warming the olive oil before application to improve blood circulation.
Argan Oil
Argan oil contains vitamin E, vitamin A, fatty acids, and other nutrients that make skin more supple and less inflamed. That’s why it's ideal for minimizing the appearance of stretch marks from pregnancy.
How To Use: Once a day, massage a few drops of argan oil (like InstaNatural Organic Argan Oil; $17 for 4 oz) into freshly-washed skin.
Turmeric
When ingested, turmeric has plenty of benefits for pregnant women, including the ability to decrease swelling and inflammation. (Check out Golde turmeric-based products here). It turns out that curcumin—the active ingredient in this yellow spice—can also treat stretch marks when applied to the skin.
How To Use: Mix turmeric powder or crushed turmeric root into water, lemon juice, or coconut oil to form a paste. Apply on stretch marks once or twice a day.