You've probably been feeling some pressure and discomfort in your pelvic area all along. However, once your baby descends in preparation for birth, you may feel both pressure in your pelvis and sharp, stabbing pains in your pelvic and groin area. This is caused by a shifting in your pelvic bones, as your body opens a bit to deliver your baby, and by ligaments stretching to allow these bones to shift. You may feel these sharp pains in the middle of your pelvic bone, in your lower back, or even down your thighs. The discomfort might be constant, or you might notice it most when you cough, sneeze, or laugh.