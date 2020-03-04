Aches and Pains

Even the smoothest pregnancy may come with an achy back and tender breasts. Whether you're suffering from swollen feet, heartburn, or an upset stomach, here's how to deal with common pregnancy aches and pains.

SPD in Pregnancy: What is Symphysis Pubis Dysfunction?
Are you experiencing pelvic pain during pregnancy? Learn about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD).
How Prenatal Mindfulness Can Help With Anxiety & Morning Sickness During Pregnancy
Three women share how mindfulness meditation helped them cope with the physical and emotional challenges that pregnancy brings.
Katherine Heigl on Why She Started Drinking Coffee During Her Pregnancy
The pregnant star says her doctor recommended adding coffee back into her diet.
When Do Braxton Hicks Contractions Start?
Most pregnant women experience Braxton Hicks, which are false contractions that prepare the body for delivery. Find out what factors influence when they begin.
Pregnancy Drugstore Staples
Relief from pregnancy woes is seldom farther than a drugstore away. We've gathered a drugstore shopping list so you can ease your aches and pains while keeping your baby safe.
How to Soothe Common Pregnancy Symptoms
Not sleeping? Is your back killing you? Can't stand those cankles? Here, easy solutions for the 13 most common side effects.
When to Worry About a Pregnancy Headache
Learn the common culprits behind pregnancy headaches, and know when the pain signals something serious—like preeclampsia.
Safe Tips to Treat Headaches During Pregnancy
You don't have to suffer through pregnancy headaches. Ward them off with these safe solutions.
How to Deal with Pregnancy Back Pain
How to Get a Good Night's Sleep While Pregnant
All About Pelvic Pain During Pregnancy
Abdominal Pain During Pregnancy: Common Causes and When to Call the Doctor

Pregnancy Symptoms & Complaints: Anemia

Anemia can make you feel weak or dizzy during pregnancy. Find out what causes it and how to feel better.

Pregnancy Symptoms & Complaints: Pounding Heart
Shortness of Breath During Pregnancy: When Should I Worry?
How to Handle an Umbilical Hernia in Pregnancy
Relief for Common Pregnancy Pains
Prescribing Narcotics to Pregnant Women: Is it Safe?
"I Didn't Know I was Pregnant—Till Labor!"
Pregnant Women: Emma Watson REALLY Respects You!
What Causes Lower Back Pain in Pregnancy?
Is It Safe to Get a Massage for Pregnancy Back Pain?
Pregnancy Back Pain: When to Worry
Prevent Pregnancy Back Pain Before It Starts
Can Yoga Help Relieve Back Pain in Pregnancy?
14 Remedies for Pregnancy Back Pain
What if Your Pregnancy was All in Your Head?
Do Stilettos & 9 Months Pregnancy Mix?
What Causes Blurry Vision During Pregnancy?
Managing Stomach Troubles During Pregnancy
Help for Aches and Pains
Headaches That Won't Go Away
Easing Pelvic Pressure
Q&A: Why Am I Kicking In My Sleep?
Rib Pain
Pelvic Bone Pain
Bellyaches
Sciatica
