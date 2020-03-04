My Pregnant Body

Many moms-to-be feel uncomfortable in their own skin. But it doesn't have to be that way! Here you'll learn how to manage aches and pains, pamper yourself, cope with your changing body, and stay healthy and fit during pregnancy.

Ashley Graham Claps Back at Commenter Who Says Her Stretch Marks May 'Affect Your Career'
Ashley Graham is currently expecting twins boys with husband Justin Ervin.
I Tried a Platelet-Rich Plasma Facial for My Postpartum Skin Issues—This Is What Happened
Postpartum changes can be drastic, but parents are often wary to discuss cosmetic procedures for fear of judgment. A PRP facial can be a less-invasive rejuvenation technique. Here's what it did for me.
Having a Baby Completely Changed the Way I Poop—Here's What I Want Other Moms to Know
All the info I wish my ob-gyn had given me during my pregnancy.
Reddit Thread Details the Most Surprising Things That Happen Postpartum and They're So Relatable
Serious fourth trimester realness, right this way.
Pregnant Reddit User Shares Brutally Honest Answers to the Rude Questions She Receives
If you're pregnant, chances are you're being asked these questions. And if you need the right comeback for them, this thread has you covered.
8 Things to Know About Postpartum Periods
If your cycle seems unpredictable, don't panic. Hormones and age can cause changes and fluctuations, whether you've just given birth or you had your kids years ago. Here's a guide to parenthood periods, from post-birth to perimenopause.
Protein in Urine During Pregnancy: What It Means and When to Worry
Some people experience high protein in urine during pregnancy. When it's accompanied by high blood pressure, it's likely a sign of preeclampsia. Here's what expectant parents need to know.
Mom Who Blamed Dog After Pooping On the Floor Brings Attention to Postpartum Constipation
A new mom blamed the family pooch after her poop fell on the floor. Her Reddit story inspired other parents to share their own experiences with similar postpartum issues.
Mom Explains Why You Might Want to Think Twice About Getting Your Belly Pierced Before Pregnancy
3 Pregnancy Pains You Didn't Know You Had to Prepare for and How to Handle Them
Amy Schumer’s Answer to What Her Post-Baby Sex Life Is Like Will Make You LOL
Brie Bella Shows Off Her 'Treasure Marks' After Having 2 Children

Reddit Dad Nicknames Mom 'Miss Piggy' to Motivate Her to Lose Baby Weight and We Are Raging For Her

This dad took to calling his wife "Miss Piggy" to "help" her lose baby weight—and even got the kids in on it by having them oink at her. Could there be a more perfect example of what's wrong with how we treat moms after birth?!

I Tried Virtual Postpartum Care—Here's What It Was Really Like
Your Questions About Pregnancy After Abortion, Answered by an OB-GYN
FridaMom Shares Photos of Unedited Postpartum Breasts to Show What Boobs Actually Look Like After Childbirth
What Pelvic Organ Prolapse Feels Like—and What To Do About It
Signs You Have Postpartum Euphoria: Everything You Need to Know About This Under-Diagnosed Mood Disorder Post-Birth
Pete Buttigieg Shut Down the 'Late-Term Abortion' Debate Once and For All
Yes, Pregnancy Can Be Life-Threatening—Here's What to Know About Medically Necessary Abortions
The CDC Is Launching a Maternal Health Campaign to Empower Pregnant Women and New Moms
Top 17 Postpartum Questions, Answered
Postpartum Cramps Are Not Talked About Enough and Mine Were Awful
What to Expect With Postpartum Hormone Changes
Fitness Influencer's 19-Week Bump Photo Shows How Different Her Belly Looks During Her 2 Pregnancies
A Mom's Guide to Plastic Surgery
Can You Take Elderberry While You’re Pregnant?
Pregnant People Can Have a False Positive HIV Test & Here's Why
Andrew Yang's Wife Evelyn Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Her Gynecologist While Pregnant
What Methadone Use During Pregnancy Means for Newborns
Self-Induced Abortions Are on the Rise But DIY Methods Are Still Never Safe
Postpartum Belly Wraps Promise a Lot—Here's What They Really Can Do for Your Body
The Deal with Postpartum Night Sweats
Vaginal Weightlifting, Jade Eggs, and More Wacky Ways Moms Are Strengthening Their Pelvic Floor Muscles
Why Stretch Mark Removal Surgery Really Isn't a Thing
Postpartum Timeline: What You'll Be Able to Do When After Giving Birth
Trans and Nonbinary People Can Be Pregnant Too
7 Safe Solutions for Pregnancy Acne
