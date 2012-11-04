At long last, you're about to meet your son or daughter! In preparation for birth, your baby is now upside down in your uterus. If he's not, your doctor may be able to perform some techniques to prepare him for delivery. Once your baby's in the upside down position, his head will rest against your cervix, which is opening or dilating so he can pass through the birth canal. Watch the miraculous journey your baby will go through as he (or she) exits your uterus and enters the world.