Twins & Multiples

You're pregnant with twins! How exciting! Here you'll find real-mom advice for surviving a twin pregnancy, including what to expect from your prenatal visits and special prenatal testing. You'll also learn about the difference between fraternal and identical twins, and more.

Iraq War Veteran Tells Police 'I Blanked Out' After His 1-Year-Old Twins Die in Hot Car

"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband," his wife Marissa Rodriguez said.
Identical Twin Sisters, Both With 4.0 GPAs, Graduate High School as Co-Valedictorians

"I was glad it was both of us," says Tyra Smith, 18.
Colorado Mom Dies in Surgery After Giving Birth to Healthy Twins: 'She Had the Biggest Heart'

"Every time I see them, I tell them their mommy loves them," says Dustin Sisneros of his twins after his late wife Sara Sewald's death.
Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant with Twins: We're 'Excited to Welcome TWO Little Babies'

Willow Palin and her husband Ricky Bailey will be first-time parents in December 2019.
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Adorable Modern Family Character's Newborn Twins in Sweet Photo

"Double the pleasure + Double the fun = Double the Babies," wrote Sarah Hyland.
Former Women's Basketball Star Jill Noe Is Carrying Twins — for Her Twin Sister

"She's always wanted to be a mom and her disease has already taken so much from her," Jill Noe told Today about carrying her sister's babies.
6 Signs You Might Be Pregnant With Twins

Think you’re carrying more than one baby? These twin pregnancy symptoms could potentially indicate multiple buns in the oven! 
Twin Pregnancy Facts You Need to Know

Learn important facts and risk factors for twin pregnancy.
Delivering Multiples

We Now Know the Best Time to Deliver Twins

Why Doctors Don't Want You to Have Twins

Birth Stories: What It's Really Like to Be Pregnant with Twins

Woman with 2 Uteruses Gives Birth to a Baby Boy — and Then Twins 26 Days Later

Mayo Clinic defines uterus didelphys (or "double uterus") as "a rare congenital abnormality" that "can increase the risk of miscarriage or premature birth."

Diagnosed During Pregnancy, This Mom Shares Her Story: 'I Knew We Could Lose Both Babies'

It's Twins! How Four Became Our Family's Magic Number

An Open Letter to Beyonce From a Fellow Twin Mom

This Couple Beat 1 in 15 Million Odds to Have Identical Quadruplets—Naturally!

Amazing! Preemie Twins Born More Than 5 Weeks Apart

After Husband Dies in Car Crash, Grieving Mom Gets a Beautiful Surprise

This Is What a Five-Baby Bump Looks Like!

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Twins!

8 Health Surprises to Expect When You're Pregnant With Multiples

9 Things I Learned My First Year as a Twin Mom

3 Things I Wish I Did Before I Got Pregnant

Tips for Pregnancy with Multiples

Cheryl's Birth Story: I Gave Birth to Twins!

To My Friend Who's Expecting Twins: 6 Things You Need to Know

Gender Reveal Surprise Turns Out to Be... TWINS! See the Video

Girl Quintuplets Born for the First Time in 46 Years

This Woman Gave Birth to Twins and Didn't Know She Was Pregnant — #Cray!

Royal Twins on Board: Is This the Strongest Evidence Yet?

'Miracle' Mom With Two Wombs Gives Birth to Triplets

Meet Our Everything Pregnancy Blogger's New Twins!

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Hire a Night Nurse

Wow! Preemie Twins Born 24 Days Apart... and Doing Well

Rare Set of Twins Born—Holding Hands!

Mila Kunis is Pregnant with Ashton Kutcher's Baby!

Surprising Trait You Could Pass Down to Your Baby

