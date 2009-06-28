Old Wives' Tales and Baby Gender: Will You Have a Boy or a Girl?

By Jenny Saltiel with Lexi Walters
Updated April 13, 2021
Are you having a boy or a girl? These old wives' tales during pregnancy are a fun (but not scientific!) way to guess the sex of your baby. 

Old Wives' Tales for Pregnancy

Old wives' tales are little more than super-circulated rumors. Never proven to be true, they're sayings and adages that generations of people have passed down regarding family health ("Eating carrots improves your vision"), safe parenting ("Wait an hour after eating before swimming"), and pregnancy. If you're trying to guess your baby's gender, read on for fun ways to hypothesize about whether you're having a boy or a girl.

Sleep Position

Pay attention your sleep position at night. If you prefer sleeping on your left side, you're supposedly having a boy. Right side? You're pregnant with a girl.

Upset Stomach

Little girls aren't always sweet. Extreme nausea means you're expecting a daughter.

Soft or Dry Hands

If your hands are dry during pregnancy, you might be having a boy. The old wive's tales for baby gender link soft hands with girls.  

Food Cravings

Your favorite pregnancy foods may indicate your baby's sex, because citrus cravings have been associated with girls.

Adult Acne

Are pregnancy hormones making your skin break out? The old wive's tales say you might be expecting a girl!

Graceful or Clumsy Pregnancy

If you feel as though you're gliding through the day, rumor has it you're having a girl. Stumbling around? It might be a boy.

Face Weight Gain

If your face gets fuller during pregnancy, then a little princess might be on the way. 

Sweet or Salty Preference

Do your pregnancy cravings involve potato chips, pretzels, and popcorn? Women who desire salty snacks might be expecting a boy. On the other hand, cravings for ice cream, chocolate, candy, and other sweets could hint at at baby girl.

Mood Changes

Mood swings are common during pregnancy. If you're constantly switching between happiness and sadness and anger—and every other mood in between—you might expect a baby girl to join your family!

High or Low Pregnant Belly

As it turns out, old wive's tales for pregnancy bellies exist as well. If you're carrying the baby low on your stomach, a baby boy might be in your future. If it's high, you're supposedly having a girl.

Pendulum Test

This old wives' tale for gender prediction might seem strange, but it's all in good fun. Dangle a chain with a charm over your palm. If it swings back and forth, you've got a boy! If it swings in a circle, you might have a girl.

Hand Display

"Show me your hands." Hold our your hand as your normally would in response to this question. A palms-up position means you're having a girl, while hands-down could indicate a boy!

Baby Weight Position

Tune into the position of weight on your body. Women who carry their baby in front might expect a boy, while weight spaced around your middle could indicate a girl. 

Toddler Advice

You'll need a little boy for this one, whether its your own son, a nephew, or a friend's child. The old wive's tale says if the boy is interested in your belly, it's housing a girl. If he ignores you, it's a boy!

Eating Garlic

Some say you can guess your baby's sex by eating garlic—who knew? If the smell seeps out of your pores, rumor says you're having a boy. If there's no scent, it's a little girl instead.

Holding a Key

Grab the nearest house key or car key. Did you pick it up by the round end? Expect lots of blue in your baby's future, because the old wives' tales say you're expecting a boy! Picking it by the long end means you might give birth to a girl.

Even and Odd Numbers

If your age and year of conception are both even numbers—or both odd numbers— a girl is on the way.  One even and one odd number indicates a boy.

Baby's Heartbeat

Listen to your little one's heartbeat. If you detect more than 150 beats per minute, you're supposedly pregnant with a girl. Hearing less than 150 beats per minute points to a boy.

Stress Test

According to old wives' tales for gender prediction, a child tends to be the same sex as the parent who is less stressed at the time of conception.

Pregnancy Dreams

This old wive's tale might be a little surprising! If you dream about having a girl while pregnant, you might wind up having a boy—and vice versa. 

Breast Size

Take a good look at your pregnancy breasts. If your right breast is larger than the left one, it could mean a little girl is living in your womb. If the left breast is larger, it could a baby boy.

