Gender Prediction

Prenatal tests such as amniocentesis or sonogram can reveal the gender of your baby with a high degree of accuracy -- but there are other (fun!) ways you may be able to predict baby's gender as well. Here you'll find fun trick and tools for determining whether it's going to be a boy or a girl.

Massive El Dorado Wildfire Was Sparked by Gender Reveal Party, Officials Say
The El Dorado Fire has burned at least 7,050 acres and has been 5 percent contained.
What Happens When You Choose "Gender Neutral" On Your Child's Birth Certificate?
Parents can now select an "X" gender marker on birth certificates. Experts explain how this can help parents raise gender-neutral children, but there are still a lot of unknowns for what the "X" means as these kids grow up.
Pregnant Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way—with the Help of Son Lorenzo
Baby boy on the way will join Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle's daughter Giovanna Marie, 4, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 6.
This Couple Had the Most Delicious Gender Reveal
Who needs cupcakes when you can have burgers? This couple found out their baby's sex by biting into a famed cheeseburger... twice!
Oops! Hayley and Tyler Hubbard Announced the Wrong Sex at Their Gender Reveal!
Hayley and Tyler Hubbard found out they were expecting a baby boy at their sweet gender reveal. But as it turns out, that's not quite true...
Watch This Mom-of-Boys' Epic Reaction When She Finds Out She's Having a Girl
This mom of two boys has the most touching reaction when she learns her third baby is a girl.
This Guy Just Jumped Out of a Plane to Announce His Baby's Gender!
A Southern California couple chose a thrilling way to find out their baby's sex, with dad-to-be skydiving with a colored smoke grenade.
Gender Reveal News: It's Going to Be Another Baby Boy for Jill (Duggar) Dillard!
The Counting On star revealed baby number two's gender through a Duggar-family scavenger hunt.
This Couple Got a Ticket for Announcing Their Baby's Gender With a BIG Bang
Watch This Couple Chop Down a Tree in Awesome Lumberjack-Themed Gender Reveal
We Are Loving This Halloween-Themed Gender Reveal!
ICYMI: This Gender Reveal Didn't Exactly Go as Planned...or Did It?

Gender Reveal Ideas Using Candy

Finding out the gender of your baby is even more sweet when you use candy!

Are You Having a Boy or a Girl?
Gender Prediction Kits: Are They Accurate?
"Why I Wanted to Know the Sex of My Baby"
Old Wives' Tales and Baby Gender: Will You Have a Boy or a Girl?
Can You Choose Your Baby's Gender?
Boy or Girl?: Three Moms' Stories of Gender Selection
Pros and Cons of Learning Baby's Sex
When Can You Find Out the Sex of Your Baby?
