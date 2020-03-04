Cord Blood Banking

Should you bank your baby's umbilical cord blood? Here you'll learn about cord blood banking, what it costs to store, the procedure for collection, and how it can help treat your baby should he become seriously ill in the future.

Most Recent

If You're Overwhelmed by Cord Blood Banking Information, Read This
Here are 12 facts to cut the information overload and help you make the right decision about public and private cord blood banking.
How Much Does Cord Blood Banking Cost?
While public cord blood banking is free, parents have to pay for private banking. Get the lowdown on cost breakdown, insurance coverage, and more.
Why Cord Blood Banking Might Not Be Right for You
Should you consider donating your cord blood to a public bank or save it in a private bank? Here's some information to help you make a decision.
Comparing Cord Blood Banking Companies
With so many banks out there, it can be hard to know where to go. We give you guidelines for researching public and private banks so you can find the right one to fit your needs.
What is Cord Blood Banking? Pros, Cons, and How It Works
Interested in cord blood banking? We spoke with experts to learn about the pros and cons, as well as the difference between public and private cord blood banking.
What You Need to Know About Cord Blood Banking
Advertisement

More Cord Blood Banking

Donating Cord Blood: The Gift of Life
When Joseph Krupski was gravely ill with a rare bone-marrow disease, another baby's banked cord blood saved him. Could you help another child?
The Cord Blood Controversy
Given the chance to freeze their newborn's own stem cells, more and more expectant parents are signing up with pricey cord-blood banks. But could these cells really save your child's life someday?
Should You Bank Your Baby's Cord Blood?
Your Baby's Cord Blood
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com