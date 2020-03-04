If You're Overwhelmed by Cord Blood Banking Information, Read This
Here are 12 facts to cut the information overload and help you make the right decision about public and private cord blood banking.
How Much Does Cord Blood Banking Cost?
While public cord blood banking is free, parents have to pay for private banking. Get the lowdown on cost breakdown, insurance coverage, and more.
Why Cord Blood Banking Might Not Be Right for You
Should you consider donating your cord blood to a public bank or save it in a private bank? Here's some information to help you make a decision.
Comparing Cord Blood Banking Companies
With so many banks out there, it can be hard to know where to go. We give you guidelines for researching public and private banks so you can find the right one to fit your needs.
What is Cord Blood Banking? Pros, Cons, and How It Works
Interested in cord blood banking? We spoke with experts to learn about the pros and cons, as well as the difference between public and private cord blood banking.