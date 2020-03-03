My Developing Baby

Your baby is going through dramatic changes each week of your pregnancy. Find out what he's doing now, how big he is, and what you can do now to start bonding and preparing for his arrival.

Most Recent

Former Women's Basketball Star Jill Noe Is Carrying Twins — for Her Twin Sister

Former Women's Basketball Star Jill Noe Is Carrying Twins — for Her Twin Sister

"She's always wanted to be a mom and her disease has already taken so much from her," Jill Noe told Today about carrying her sister's babies.
Read More
A Twin Was Born Inside of a Twin in an Extremely Rare Birth—Here's How That's Possible

A Twin Was Born Inside of a Twin in an Extremely Rare Birth—Here's How That's Possible

The viral video that shows it all.
Read More
What Happens When You Choose "Gender Neutral" On Your Child's Birth Certificate?

What Happens When You Choose "Gender Neutral" On Your Child's Birth Certificate?

Parents can now select an "X" gender marker on birth certificates. Experts explain how this can help parents raise gender-neutral children, but there are still a lot of unknowns for what the "X" means as these kids grow up.
Read More
This Twin vs. Single Pregnancy Bump Comparison Is Amazing

This Twin vs. Single Pregnancy Bump Comparison Is Amazing

One vlogging mom shared a side-by-side look at her two pregnancies, and the difference between her experience carrying one baby and carrying two is totally eye-opening.
Read More
Should You Worry About the Size of Your Bump—and Your Baby?

Should You Worry About the Size of Your Bump—and Your Baby?

Our maternity nurse weighs in on what it means if your baby is measuring small during ultrasounds.
Read More
Signs of a Big Baby? Here's How Birth Weight Is Determined

Signs of a Big Baby? Here's How Birth Weight Is Determined

Babies just seem to be getting bigger, but will a bigger baby be harder to deliver? Get the inside scoop on what baby birth weight really means from a labor nurse.
Read More

More My Developing Baby

What the Old Wives' Tales Say About Whether You'll Have a Boy or a Girl

What the Old Wives' Tales Say About Whether You'll Have a Boy or a Girl

Are you having a boy or a girl? These old wives' tales are a fun (but not scientific!) way to guess the sex of your baby.
Read More
6 Signs You Might Be Pregnant With Twins

6 Signs You Might Be Pregnant With Twins

Think you’re carrying more than one baby? These twin pregnancy symptoms could potentially indicate multiple buns in the oven! 
Read More
When Can You Find Out the Sex of Your Baby?

When Can You Find Out the Sex of Your Baby?

Read More
What to Expect at Your First Ultrasound

What to Expect at Your First Ultrasound

Read More
Your Baby's Journey from Conception to Birth

Your Baby's Journey from Conception to Birth

Read More
Is Cord Blood Banking Worth It?

Is Cord Blood Banking Worth It?

Read More

Conjoined Twins Separated in Risky Surgery at 7 Months Old Now Thriving at Age 17

“We got the fairytale. We know the ending, so far.”

All My Developing Baby

Wow! A Developing Fetus Could Heal Itself of Birth Defects

Wow! A Developing Fetus Could Heal Itself of Birth Defects

Read More
Fact or Fiction: Can Mozart Make Babies Smarter?

Fact or Fiction: Can Mozart Make Babies Smarter?

Read More
Whoa! Can Drinking Alcohol While Pregnant Affect Your Grandchildren?

Whoa! Can Drinking Alcohol While Pregnant Affect Your Grandchildren?

Read More
What is Vernix Caseosa?

What is Vernix Caseosa?

Read More
Summer Babies May Enjoy Health Benefits, Study Says

Summer Babies May Enjoy Health Benefits, Study Says

Read More
Printable Gender Reveal Cards

Printable Gender Reveal Cards

Read More
8 Health Surprises to Expect When You're Pregnant With Multiples

8 Health Surprises to Expect When You're Pregnant With Multiples

Read More
Delivering Multiples

Delivering Multiples

Read More
Cheryl's Birth Story: I Gave Birth to Twins!

Cheryl's Birth Story: I Gave Birth to Twins!

Read More
How to Host a Gender Reveal Party

How to Host a Gender Reveal Party

Read More
Are You Having a Boy or a Girl?

Are You Having a Boy or a Girl?

Read More
Feeling Your Baby Move

Feeling Your Baby Move

Read More
Tips for Pregnancy with Multiples

Tips for Pregnancy with Multiples

Read More
Preventing Autism in Pregnancy: Is it Possible?

Preventing Autism in Pregnancy: Is it Possible?

Read More
Fetal Development: Baby's Growth from Conception to Birth

Fetal Development: Baby's Growth from Conception to Birth

Read More
If You're Overwhelmed by Cord Blood Banking Information, Read This

If You're Overwhelmed by Cord Blood Banking Information, Read This

Read More
How Much Does Cord Blood Banking Cost?

How Much Does Cord Blood Banking Cost?

Read More
Why Cord Blood Banking Might Not Be Right for You

Why Cord Blood Banking Might Not Be Right for You

Read More
Comparing Cord Blood Banking Companies

Comparing Cord Blood Banking Companies

Read More
Twin Pregnancy Facts You Need to Know

Twin Pregnancy Facts You Need to Know

Read More
Gender Prediction Kits: Are They Accurate?

Gender Prediction Kits: Are They Accurate?

Read More
"Why I Wanted to Know the Sex of My Baby"

"Why I Wanted to Know the Sex of My Baby"

Read More
How to Have a Smart Baby: Pregnancy Brain Power Boosters

How to Have a Smart Baby: Pregnancy Brain Power Boosters

Read More
Donating Cord Blood: The Gift of Life

Donating Cord Blood: The Gift of Life

Read More
Q&A: Should I Play Mozart For My Baby?

Q&A: Should I Play Mozart For My Baby?

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com